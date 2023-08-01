Oliphant wins driver of the day at oval track meeting

Tiaan Oliphant put in a masterful performance in the star-studded 1660 Modified class to emerge victorious and secure the sought-after driver of the day trophy at the PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday.
Racing in tricky conditions after the recent rains, he did not put a foot wrong with his calculated performance.
In a nail-biting final, he showed his great consistency and maintained a cool head despite being pushed hard by Jaco Pitout, Francois Engelbrecht and Nathan Roesstorff.
Pieta Victor eased his way to overall victory in the American Saloon class.
After having finished second to Vincent Venter in the opening heat, he stepped up the pace to win both the remaining heats as well as the final.
Woman racer Kelly Dowling had a busy night and walked away with first overall in the 1600 Saloons (Stock Rods) and second in the very competitive Hot Rod class.
Komani visitor Charlie van Gent claimed his first overall victory in his new BMW E36 in the Heavy Metal class after going head-to-head with Carel van Huysteen all evening, with lots of door-to-door and bumper-to-bumper racing taking place.
Quade de Lange’s brilliant run of form continued in the Rookie class, where he once again got the better of Reghaardt Joubert.
Daniel Renison showed once again why he has the SA3 number on his car when he won the 2.1 Modified class.
Tyron van Tonder emerged on top in the hotly contested Hot Rod class.
Local Hot Rod star Jaco Aylward missed out on the PEOTR action as he travelled to Bloemfontein to take part in the last National Qualifier on Saturday, where his scintillating performance earned him first position overall in the final.
The victory secured his place in the Motorsport SA National Championship which will be held on September 23 in Oudtshoorn.
Overall results:
Rookie class: 1 Quade de Lange, 2 Reghaardt Joubert, 3 Tyde Geddes
1600 Saloons: 1 Kelly Dowling, 2 Chante Elford, 3 Deon Kretzmann
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Neels Vermaak, 3 Donavan Lee
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor, 2 Vincent Venter, 3 HJ Eksteen
Hot Rods: 1 Tyron van Tonder, 2 Kelly Dowling, 3 Bianca Westraadt
Heavy Metals: 1 Charlie van Gent, 2 Carel van Huysteen, 3 Gerhard Kotze
1660 Modifieds: 1 Tiaan Oliphant, 2 Jaco Pitout, 3 Nathan Roesstorff
