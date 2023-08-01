Bay to host Commonwealth Judo Championships

A total of 235 athletes from 10 countries will make their way to Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in the Commonwealth Judo Championships at the Feather Market Hall from August 2-6.
Judo SA are hosting the event in Gqeberha for the second time, having successfully staged the event at Nelson Mandela University in 2016.
Judo SA president Temba Hlasho said he was excited about once again partnering with Nelson Mandela Bay in hosting the event.
He said Judo SA had initially been meant to hold the championships in 2020, but it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022, the executive met and reconsidered awarding the event to SA.
“At that point, the sponsor was Nelson Mandela Bay and we then continued to advocate that the Commonwealth Championship should be retained in Gqeberha, because of our partnership with NMB,” Hlasho said.
“Judo SA comes a long way with NMBM. Three weeks ago we hosted the SA Open Championships at the NMU Missionvale campus and that event was a build-up to the Commonwealth Championships.
“Our commitment to the city is really evident.
“We bring events to the city because of our relationship with it and this Commonwealth Championship will be another event that will usher us to the Africa Open in 2024.
“The Africa Open in 2024 is an Olympic qualifier and we have not yet signed anything with the city but, at this point, I am lobbying because I was called three days ago to confirm that the Africa Judo Union committed that the 2024 Africa Open will be hosted in SA.
“So, it is for that reason that we will push that the Open Africa Championship will come to Gqeberha in 2024.”
The visually impaired and veterans’ games will kick off the event at the Feather Market Hall on Wednesday.
Hlasho said the visually impaired category within Judo SA was close to their hearts because it addressed social justice.
“We are trying to mobilise funding from the department of sport and recreation because our passion to develop that component of judo is very high.
“We always ensure that we bring disability to our national and international events.
“We have 10 countries which have confirmed so far — Botswana, Mozambique, Seychelles, Eswatini, SA, Namibia, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and India.
“In terms of athletes, initially, we had 275 but currently registered and confirmed are 235.”
Commonwealth Judo Association sports director Simone Callender said: “On behalf of the Commonwealth Judo Association, I would like to say thank you to Judo SA and the municipality for hosting the Commonwealth Championships.
“We are really excited to be here and we are looking forward to four days of some fantastic judo and inviting the Commonwealth to see exactly what Judo SA can do.”
Speaking on behalf of the municipality, acting sport, recreation and culture executive director Charmaine Williams said the city was thrilled about hosting the event.
She said the city had committed to a R1m sponsorship.
“Our sponsorship still has to realise in terms of money landing in the bank account, but the council definitely resolved on May 31 to support the event,” she said.
“In addition, we are committed as the sport and recreation directorate to support other means like making the venue available and making sure that other services like traffic and safety and security are on board to ensure the event is a safe event and is in compliance with the Sara Act.
“This is just one more way of us ensuring that in line with our integrated development plan we are positioning Nelson Mandela Bay as a sports destination or a preferred destination to host national and international sports events.”
HeraldLIVE
Bay to host Commonwealth Judo Championships
Event, featuring 235 athletes from 10 countries, being held in Gqeberha for second time
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
