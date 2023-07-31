×

Sport

Lee Hodges wins wire to wire at 3M Open for first PGA Tour title

By Reuters - 31 July 2023
Lee Hodges and his caddie talk over a shot during the final round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 30, 2023.
Image: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Hodges made two eagles, shot a final-round 67 and completed a wire-to-wire win at the 3M Open on Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota.

Hodges opened the week with rounds of 63 and 64 to leap ahead of the pack. He polished off a 24-under 260 for the week at TPC Twin Cities, winning by seven shots despite an unsteady bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie finish Sunday.

“Elated. It's just a dream week, the whole thing,” Hodges said.

Hodges, 28, earned his first career PGA Tour victory and is projected to jump from No. 74 in the FedExCup points standings to No 33, which would make him eligible for the first leg of the playoffs later this month.

“I think we're as ready as we can be” for the playoffs, Hodges said. “I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the playoffs now. I mean, any time you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff.”

When Hodges and JT Poston stepped to the 18th tee, Hodges was ahead of Poston by three shots. But Poston found the hole's large water hazard and wound up with a triple bogey, while Hodges stuck his third shot a mere 16 inches from the cup to set up the victorious tap-in birdie.

Hodges did not make an eagle over his first three rounds, but he had no trouble scoring on two of TPC Twin Cities' par-5 holes Sunday. He sank an 11-foot putt for eagle at No 6, then stuck his second shot at No 12 inside 3 feet for an easy follow-up eagle.

Hodges was asked if he started to think about lifting the trophy when he made that eagle.

“I'd say the first time I actually let myself think about winning was after I hit the third shot on 18,” he said. “Other than that, I was just completely focused on what I was doing out there, which is probably why I played some nice golf. Probably should try to do that more.”

Scotland's Martin Laird eagled the par-5 18th to fire a 64 and finish at 17 under, tied for second with Poston (69) and Kevin Streelman (66). Dylan Wu also posted a 64, tying for fifth with Keith Mitchell (67).

Defending champion Tony Finau had a final-round 70 and finished tied for seventh at 15 under with Sam Ryder (68) and Australian Aaron Baddeley (69). — Field Level Media

 

