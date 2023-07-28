Regional dirt oval racing action moves to PEOTR

Round 4 of the exhilarating regional dirt oval series will be run at Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road tomorrow and it promises to be another action packed affair with entries rising by the hour.
The 1660 Modified class will no doubt be one of the highlights of the evening with a star studded field of thirteen drivers already having entered & it’s Tiaan Oliphant that has a fairly decent lead (236 points) over SA2 Marthinus Muller (196) who has been in brilliant form of late.
In third place Wesley Slabbert (194) leads Chanell van Tonder (140) with Pieter le Roux (122) in fifth. Legendary racer Edwin Drake joins the mix in the 1660 class and should be a strong contender for overall honours on the night.
In the heavy metal class lady racer Ruzanne Jansen is getting to grips with her new car and leads the charge on 229 points with Elton Gilmer (155) in a somewhat distant second, Carel van Huysteen (147) third, Charlie van Gent from Queenstown (128) in fourth and Kyle Daniels (126) in fifth. Jan van Tonder will once again be in the thick of things as he makes a welcome return to the heavy metal action.
The 2.1 modified class is led by Neels Vermaak (232) with SA3 Daniel Renison (208) in second, just behind him is Rimon Landman (197) in third, Keegan Ellard (184) fourth and Gerrit Olivier (139) in fifth.
The Hotrod class is a fairly close affair up front with Johan Schoeman (239) enjoying a slender led over Kelly Dowling (206) with Emile Bothma (181) lying third, Tyron van Tonder (96) fourth and Shaun Gough (70) a distant fifth. Jaco Aylward after his brilliant win in the Hotrod class at the Klein Karoo Kampionskap in Oudtshoorn recently, has opted to head up to Schoemans Park Speedway in Bloemfontein to take part in the National Qualifier as he seeks the prestigious SA1 title.
Unfortunately the number of entries in the exciting V8 American Saloon class are somewhat down, but leading the championship at this stage is young HJ Eksteen (205) from Joubertina with the evergreen Pieta Victor (182) in second, Andrew Meiring (167) in third, Vincent Venter (162) fourth and Sydney Vermaak (136) in fifth.
In the rookie class Quade de Lange has enjoyed the better of Reghardt Joubert of late and they are set to continue their dominance of the class with Tyde Geddes improving at every event. Joining the fray in the rookie class are AJ Groenewald, Krishka Bothma & Azriel Aroonslam.
Tickets are available at the gate & the racing action starts at 17:00. Entry to the event is R60 for adults, R40 for pensioners, R30 for children 6-12 years old and trackside parking is free.
Upcoming motorsport events in July/August 2023
29th July
— Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 7
— Drag Racing, Club & Regional Round 3 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
5th August
— SA GT Series, SA Endurance Series WP GTI Challenge & Regional Round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
12th August
— Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway — Club Championship
— Kart Racing at Celso Scribante — Club & Regional round 5
19th August
— Algoa Rally Club — Club Championship round 5 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
— Border Motorsport Club — Regional round 6 at EL Grand Prix Circuit
26th August
— Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 8
— Drag Racing — National Cup Challenge at Aldo Scribante
Regional dirt oval racing action moves to PEOTR
