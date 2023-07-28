NMB Half Marathon first prize increased to R100,000
Huge drawcard for local, national and international athletes in 2024
International and national athletes will be making their way to Nelson Mandela Bay to compete for a R100,000 first prize in the NMB Half Marathon in 2024.
The local flagship event, the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, will be celebrating its 10th edition, a milestone for this world-class event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.