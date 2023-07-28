“The preliminary report we have received so far does not point to any foul play. Police have asked the Jamaica players to open a case of theft but they have not done that.
Netball SA says Jamaica have not opened a case with police after claims of theft at World Cup hotel
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images
Netball South Africa (NSA) CEO Blanche de la Guerre says preliminary investigations have shown no signs of foul play at the hotel where Jamaican players are staying for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
This comes after Jamaica star player and captain Jhaniele Fowler posted on social media and claimed South Africa is not safe and said she is ready to return home after money was allegedly stolen from her purse.
There is not record of Fowler or any other member of the Jamaican team having opened a case of theft at a police station.
“We are waiting on the South African Police Service to get back to us with a detailed report on what exactly happened at the hotel where Jamaica is staying,” said De la Guerre.
“The preliminary report we have received so far does not point to any foul play. Police have asked the Jamaica players to open a case of theft but they have not done that.
“Unfortunately, without a case there is little we can do from an investigation point of view,” said De la Guerre.
In her social media post Fowler said: “This is so unfortunate, this place isn't safe. First they stole money from my purse, now people are trying to come in on us in our rooms. Really. Seems like we are staying on the streets, we aren’t safe, I am ready to go home.”
During the state of readiness press briefing on Thursday afternoon, tournament director Priscilla Masisi said they have not received any official complaints from Jamaica.
“Every evening there is a team managers meeting and if there are any issues they are brought to our attention immediately. We are proactive by having those meetings daily with team managers,” said Masisi.
Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa said South Africa will put together a safe tournament.
“I want to assure South Africans that the national joint operational and intelligence structure and security cluster is ready and you can see by their presence.
“Not just because there is a tournament, but there has always been that presence.
“We are happy and there are certain things we will learn as we go along and our capability to host as a country should not be in doubt. We are happy with the work that has been done,” said Kodwa.
Attempts to get comment from the Jamaica team management drew a blank. Their version of events will be added to the story as soon as it becomes available.
