Kariega’s Leander and coach Martin qualify for SA Bodybuilding Championships

Kariega resident Deolan Leander is one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming the Physical Culture Association SA champion bodybuilder in the U70kg weight category.
At a qualifying tournament at Durbanville in Cape Town at the weekend, Leander won his weight division and a gold medal to punch his ticket to SAs.
He also won silver in the classic bodybuilding category, which is judged more on symmetry and is contested across the weight categories.
Based on these two achievements, Leander is extremely close to being the ultimate bodybuilder in the country.
The SA Championships will be held in Pretoria on September 23 where a place at the World Championships in Spain in November is also up for grabs.
“I came third at the SA Championships in my 70kg weight category last year and knew what I had to work on to get to the top step of the podium this time round,” he said.
“I have put a lot of effort into that symmetry aspect of my bodybuilding — my legs were too small in relation to the top half of my body so legwork in the gym was a big focus area for me and it has clearly paid off.”
What made the experience even more special for Leander was that his coach Lionel Martin also competed and came second in his division, the masters over-40s and was also invited to the SA Championship.
Getting down to Cape Town three days before the qualifier was also a key factor for Leander this year as he was able to prepare and acclimatise and, come weigh-in on the Friday, tipping the scales at a lean 66.7kg.
“I work in the municipal support division at Northfield Engineering in Gqeberha and I could not have done this without their backing and encouragement,” he said.
“It meant that I was able to fly down to Cape Town instead of spending a whole day on the road.
“I have never flown before and it was an amazing experience.
“It gave me time to get my mind in order and enjoy a bonus gym session where I could do some really nice stretching and get the blood flowing.”
It goes without saying that ‘sculpturing’ that perfect hard and lean body requires proper discipline.
Leander has not touched a drop of alcohol this year and celebrated with a cooldrink after his exploits in Cape Town at the weekend.
For the past four months, he has also been on a strict diet of fish, broccoli, green beans, sweet potatoes, eggs and almond nuts.
He allowed himself the luxury of eating anything he felt like on Sunday.
From Monday, however, it was back to Swannies Gym at Gamble Street In Kariega at 4am with coach Martin and back onto his strict eating regime.
The support from Leander’s community in Kariega is something he will always cherish and he says it's his ambition to get more young people into the sport of bodybuilding.
“The young kids are always asking me to show them my biceps but it's not just about being big with lots of muscles. My message to them is to look after your body and live healthy.”
HeraldLIVE
Kariega’s Leander and coach Martin qualify for SA Bodybuilding Championships
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
