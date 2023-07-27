Athletics receives R19m boost from NMB Legacy Project
Local body reaps the benefits of promoting high-profile events
Athletics in Nelson Mandela Bay was handed a R19m boost over three years from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality through the NMB Legacy Project on Wednesday.
The Legacy Project is an ongoing partnership between EP Athletics and the municipality which started in 2011 with Ikhamva Athletics Club through the Motherwell Freedom Run...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.