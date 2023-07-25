Tatjana Schoenmaker used her superior endurance to snatch the world championship silver in the 100m breaststroke in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday, behind Lithuania’s powerhouse Ruta Meilutyte.
Schoenmaker secures 100m silver medal at world champs
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Tatjana Schoenmaker used her superior endurance to snatch the world championship silver in the 100m breaststroke in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday, behind Lithuania’s powerhouse Ruta Meilutyte.
Schoenmaker was fourth into the turn, also trailing both Americans, Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby and world record-holder Lilly King at the halfway mark.
But SA’s Olympic 200m breaststroke queen pushed over the final 15 metres or so to edge her two US rivals.
Meilutyte won in 1 min 04.62 sec with 26-year-old Schoenmaker touching in 1:05.84, her slowest swim of the gala, having gone 1:05.56 in Monday’s heats and in 1:05.53 the semifinals.
Even her 1:04.82 Olympic record wouldn’t have got her to the top of the podium.
Jacoby was third in 1:05.94, just ahead of King in 1:06.02.
Schoenmaker, the Olympic silver medallist in this event at Tokyo 2020, became the first South African woman to win a world championship medal in long-course competition — swum in an Olympic-sized 50m pool — when she took silver in the 200m breaststroke in 2019.
She will turn her attention to her favourite event in the 200m breaststroke heats on Thursday. — TimesLIVE
