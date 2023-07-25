“We are anxious about the opening ceremony and what [the reception is going to be]. We are anxious about how the country is going to receive the result of the first match. It must never be a loss and we must be clear about that.”
Netball Proteas avoid Banyana drama by keeping World Cup incentives quiet
Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Unlike Banyana Banyana, whose departure to the 2023 Fifa Women’s Cup was preceded by a widely publicised upheaval over bonuses, there is no such drama with the Netball Proteas.
Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane said team members, who start their 2023 Netball World Cup with a clash against Wales in Cape Town on Friday (6pm), have concluded their incentive package with the association.
However, she said NSA will not disclose the financial agreements it has with the players, who take on Sri Lanka (Saturday, 4pm) and tournament dark horses Jamaica (Sunday, 6pm) in the preliminary stage.
“We are not going to announce anything because we learnt from our own past mistakes,” Molokwane said.
“In Liverpool [at the 2019 World Cup], you all know we announced that if they got to the semifinals and won the tournament they would get R1m each. I think they concentrated more on the million than playing the matches.
“We have spoken to them and there will be incentives for the ladies — we gave them incentives in 2019 when they finished fourth. So for now, let’s keep it to ourselves.
“The most important announcement I want to make is that they must get on that court and end up on the podium.”
With three days to the start of the tournament, Molokwane said the organising team is anxious.
“For me, it is about anxiety and that anxiety is not about the team. I know the team will perform well because the girls are ready. As a former coach, I can tell you if the girls are there or not.
“I know the team is there because of the mood in camp, but for me the anxiety is about how the opening ceremony is going to go and what is going to happen after the first whistle.
“We are anxious about the opening ceremony and what [the reception is going to be]. We are anxious about how the country is going to receive the result of the first match. It must never be a loss and we must be clear about that.”
Molokwane added that to win over the public, it is important for the team members to win their opening match.
“The importance of winning the opening match is giving hope to the country, for people to say we are following a winning team. When you lose your first game on home soil, it demoralises the people.
“If we lose the first game, people will start saying what is the use of watching the next game, will they go to the quarterfinal. A first win gives hope and the sense that you can’t mess with a snake in its hole.”
