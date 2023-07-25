Farouk Wicomb remembered as man of honour, integrity

For those who knew him, former provincial rugby player and sports administrator Farouk Wicomb will be remembered as a man of principle who could not be swayed from his beliefs.
Wicomb passed away at the age of 79 on July 13 after a lengthy battle with illness.
As a fresh-faced 16-year-old, he donned the number nine jersey for Roslins Rugby Football Club, making his debut for the Kariega-based side in 1959.
He was thrown in the deep end of first team action from the start and would lock the scrumhalf position as the club’s first choice until his retirement from the game in 1973.
During this time he represented City and Suburban Rugby Union, while studying at Hewat College in Cape Town in 1966, but returned to Kariega a year later.
Between 1967 and 1973, he would make numerous appearances for Eastern Province, while having the honour of captaining the side in 1970.
Wicomb was also a player-coach at Roslins, taking up the position in 1967, and though he retired from playing in 1973, he would continue to coach the side until 1980.
In 1974, he was appointed as the head coach of the Uitenhage and District representative side, a position he held for 15 years.
As a teacher, Wicomb spent nearly three decades in education, starting at Uitenhage High School in 1967 until 1982, before moving to John Walton High School between 1983 and 1986.
He returned to Uitenhage High a year later until his retirement in 1993 at the age of 50.
He would leave his biggest mark on school sports, holding roles in various codes including swimming, athletics and rugby, while also spending some time as the SA Senior Schools selector and coach.
He showed a keen interest in the arts and community projects and held the position of chair and convener of the EP Senior Schools Drama Association between 1981 and 1993.
Wicomb was appointed as secretary of the Uitenhage welfare society Sanzaf between 2013 and 2015, and was the convener of the Southern Cape Training College Museum committee from 2014.
He completed his studies at the college, later writing a book capturing its history.
His brother, Ebrahim Wicomb, described Farouk as the perfect son to his parents and family who was never afraid to lend a hand.
“He was the perfect husband to his wife, Ayesha, and a doting father to his daughter Sameea and his lookalike son, Nazeem,” Ebrahim said.
“All our children were his children, and likewise, our grandchildren.
“He was one of the most popular members of our biennial family reunions, where his advice, administrative skills and his emphasis on the unity of the family contributed to the success of our gatherings.
“When it came to principles, religion and politics, he stood firm and would not be swayed from his beliefs,” Ebrahim said.
In 2017, Wicomb was honoured by the PE Sports Legends Trust for his services to sport and the community.
Trustee Graeme Sauls said: “Very few have made the impact on the lives of so many people, as Farouk Wicomb has.
“His roles and involvement in the development of school sport is incomparable, and he has impacted the lives of many, in such a positive manner,” Sauls said.
Wicomb is survived by Ayesha, Sameea and Nazeem, five brothers and a sister.
