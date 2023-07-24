×

Sport

Ironman confirm NMB race date for 2024 African Championship, 70.3

24 July 2023
Frenchman Leon Chevalier celebrates winning the Ironman African Championship in Gqeberha, earlier in 2023.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

 

Ironman SA announced the race date for the Isuzu Ironman African Championship and Isuzu Ironman 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay triathlon events on Monday.

Both showpieces will take place in Gqeberha on Sunday, April 21, 2024 with general athlete registration for both opening on Thursday, August 3.

The Ironman African Championship will again offer qualification slots to the 2024 World Championship in Nice, France (women) and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (men).

The 70.3 Nelson Mandela Bay will celebrate the third edition of the event and has men’s and women’s qualifying slots for the 2024 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand on December 14 and 15.

“We are looking forward to yet another successful event in Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Ironman SA MD Keith Bowler.

“The local community does an excellent job of hosting our athletes, from the volunteers to family and friends cheering on the athletes’ side of the road.

“The city takes ownership, and the atmosphere is unbelievable. This event is regarded as one of the best events on the global Ironman race circuit and that can be attributed to the friendliness of the residents and unbelievable spectator support.” — Ironman SA

 

Latest