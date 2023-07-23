×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifter begins journey to world champs

Training in full flow as strength athlete puts in the hard yards

Premium
23 July 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

Gqeberha powerlifter Kim Halgreen will be eager to make improvements to her all-round performance as she begins preparation for the WPC World Championships later this year.

The 30-year-old strength athlete is one of four Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifters who have qualified to attend the global event to be held in Manchester in October and November...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest