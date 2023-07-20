Peterson and Toledo win Corona Open J-Bay

Lakey Peterson (US) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) won the Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, in perfectly groomed, three-to-five foot surf at Supertubes on Wednesday.
Slightly slower conditions proved challenging for some of the surfers on finals day, but the cream rose to the top as the world’s best picked apart the long rights of J-Bay in exciting matchups all day.
California’s Peterson is officially back to winning form as she claimed a career-fifth event title on the Championship Tour, her first win since 2019.
A legitimate world title threat in 2018 and 2019, the powerful surfer from Santa Barbara suffered a lower-back injury early in 2021 and has since been fighting to find her winning formula again.
“This is my favourite event on the calendar, it’s just special,” Peterson said.
“I’m dedicating this to my sister-in-law who we lost this time of year last year so there’s a lot of emotions, it’s really cool.
"We all work so hard and we’re so competitive but it’s really special when your peers want to celebrate you and they show up for you, it’s a pretty cool community and I don’t know many other sports like that.”
Peterson faced some of the toughest draws this week.
She successfully dispatched up-and-coming rookie Caitlin Simmers (US), a former runner-up in the world Caroline Marks (US) and two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) before besting Molly Picklum (AUS) in the last heat.
In the final, a tough start with multiple falls and minor scores didn’t stop the American from fighting and the powerful regular foot came back in the fight midway through with a 6.27 (out of a possible 10) before catching the best wave of the heat with an excellent 8.50 that secured her victory.
Picklum came firing right out of the gates in 2023 with renewed confidence after a short-lived first Championship Tour season last year.
The Australian won her first event and wore the yellow jersey through Bells before a string of four consecutive quarterfinal exits moved her back slightly in the rankings.
She finally broke the trend in SA on Wednesday when she defeated the eight-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) before advancing past Carissa Moore (HAW) into the Final.
Wednesday's result guaranteed Picklum a spot in the WSL Final 5 as the tour heads to the last event of the regular season in Tahiti next month.
Toledo, the reigning World Champion and current rankings leader continued to annihilate his competition with a near-perfect display of progressive, technical surfing in the J-Bay Open final.
The result marks the Brazilian’s 15th Championship Tour win and the third at the famed South African point break after back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.
“J-Bay sure has a big place in my heart, I love the vibes here and love the people,” Toledo said.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help from my team, those in my corner so thanks to all of them."
His third win in 2023 further cemented Toledo’s spot atop the rankings as the tour heads to the last event of the season before the Rip Curl WSL Finals.
Impeccable on the long rights of J-Bay where he surfed to an incredible 18.76 heat total (out of a possible 20) in the final, nothing could stop the Brazilian as he peaked right at the perfect time when it mattered most.
Toledo effectively also qualified for the Olympics with the result.
The defending event winner in SA, Ethan Ewing (AUS) reached the final again on a tricky finals day, only to be denied a second win by an untouchable Toledo.
The North Stradbroke Island surfer’s clean, powerful carves once again scored high as he defeated the likes of Jordy Smith (RSA), Connor O'Leary (AUS) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) on his way to the final.
The runner-up 7,800 points collected pushed Ewing up into second place on the rankings, clinching him a spot in the WSL final 5 for a chance to fight for the world title at Trestles later this year.
The Australian has also provisionally qualified to represent his country at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. — WorldSurfLeague.com
Peterson and Toledo win Corona Open J-Bay
Image: Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League
Lakey Peterson (US) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) won the Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, in perfectly groomed, three-to-five foot surf at Supertubes on Wednesday.
Slightly slower conditions proved challenging for some of the surfers on finals day, but the cream rose to the top as the world’s best picked apart the long rights of J-Bay in exciting matchups all day.
California’s Peterson is officially back to winning form as she claimed a career-fifth event title on the Championship Tour, her first win since 2019.
A legitimate world title threat in 2018 and 2019, the powerful surfer from Santa Barbara suffered a lower-back injury early in 2021 and has since been fighting to find her winning formula again.
“This is my favourite event on the calendar, it’s just special,” Peterson said.
“I’m dedicating this to my sister-in-law who we lost this time of year last year so there’s a lot of emotions, it’s really cool.
"We all work so hard and we’re so competitive but it’s really special when your peers want to celebrate you and they show up for you, it’s a pretty cool community and I don’t know many other sports like that.”
Peterson faced some of the toughest draws this week.
She successfully dispatched up-and-coming rookie Caitlin Simmers (US), a former runner-up in the world Caroline Marks (US) and two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) before besting Molly Picklum (AUS) in the last heat.
In the final, a tough start with multiple falls and minor scores didn’t stop the American from fighting and the powerful regular foot came back in the fight midway through with a 6.27 (out of a possible 10) before catching the best wave of the heat with an excellent 8.50 that secured her victory.
Picklum came firing right out of the gates in 2023 with renewed confidence after a short-lived first Championship Tour season last year.
The Australian won her first event and wore the yellow jersey through Bells before a string of four consecutive quarterfinal exits moved her back slightly in the rankings.
She finally broke the trend in SA on Wednesday when she defeated the eight-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) before advancing past Carissa Moore (HAW) into the Final.
Wednesday's result guaranteed Picklum a spot in the WSL Final 5 as the tour heads to the last event of the regular season in Tahiti next month.
Toledo, the reigning World Champion and current rankings leader continued to annihilate his competition with a near-perfect display of progressive, technical surfing in the J-Bay Open final.
The result marks the Brazilian’s 15th Championship Tour win and the third at the famed South African point break after back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.
“J-Bay sure has a big place in my heart, I love the vibes here and love the people,” Toledo said.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help from my team, those in my corner so thanks to all of them."
His third win in 2023 further cemented Toledo’s spot atop the rankings as the tour heads to the last event of the season before the Rip Curl WSL Finals.
Impeccable on the long rights of J-Bay where he surfed to an incredible 18.76 heat total (out of a possible 20) in the final, nothing could stop the Brazilian as he peaked right at the perfect time when it mattered most.
Toledo effectively also qualified for the Olympics with the result.
The defending event winner in SA, Ethan Ewing (AUS) reached the final again on a tricky finals day, only to be denied a second win by an untouchable Toledo.
The North Stradbroke Island surfer’s clean, powerful carves once again scored high as he defeated the likes of Jordy Smith (RSA), Connor O'Leary (AUS) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) on his way to the final.
The runner-up 7,800 points collected pushed Ewing up into second place on the rankings, clinching him a spot in the WSL final 5 for a chance to fight for the world title at Trestles later this year.
The Australian has also provisionally qualified to represent his country at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. — WorldSurfLeague.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Soccer