A total of 116 women golfers, comprising 29 professionals and 87 amateurs, have gathered in Nelson Mandela Bay to compete in the fourth leg of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series at Humewood Golf Club this week.
The event swung into action on Tuesday with the Pro-Am, with a spot up for grabs in the Standard Bank ProAm Invitational at Blair Atholl Golf Club, Johannesburg, on November 6.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the women pros will battle it out for the R600,000 prize fund.
Five top amateur female golfers from the Eastern Cape will also join in the Pro Tournament to compete at a professional level and gain invaluable experience alongside top golfers such as Tandi McCallum, Isabella van Rooyen, Bonita Bredenhann, Kiera Floyd and Gabi Venter.
Event promoter Jenny Havenga said the series was about more than just golf.
“It’s about building the nation and connecting professionals with corporate companies,” Havenga said.
“It is also about making golf more accessible to women of all ages, giving our local lady pros playing time and ultimately the opportunity to perform in the international arena.
“We are grateful to Standard Bank for recognising our passion for the development of female golfers from a young age.
“Their investment is integral in assisting us in our collective mission of making a difference and growing women’s golf,” she said.
The Humewood Golf Club has generous fairways but is strategically designed to challenge golfers of all skill levels and exceptional greens maintained to the highest standard that will be providing true and consistent roll.
The undulating contours demand precision and will test the players’ putting skills, rewarding accuracy and touch.
Golf enthusiasts are invited to follow the talented women professionals playing the championship links course over the two days.
Women’s ProAm Series tees off at Humewood
Image: TROY WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
