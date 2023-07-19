Supertubes pumps on mammoth day at Corona Open J-Bay

The Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), resumed on Tuesday in classic Supertubes conditions with six-foot perfect rights peeling down the famed South African point break.
The event completed a mammoth day of competition to take advantage of the perfect conditions on offer and ran through the remaining two heats of the women’s opening round, the men’s and women’s elimination rounds as well as the men’s round of 16 to decide the event’s quarterfinalists.
Reigning World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) posted an impressive 17.56 heat total to advance ahead of rookie Rio Waida (INA) into the quarters.
With a guaranteed equal fifth place, Toledo has officially clinched his spot in the WSL Final 5 for an opportunity to defend his world title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Trestles in September.
“I’ve been waiting for that call,” Toledo said.
“All the hard work, all the sacrifices, hours of travelling, all those aeroplanes and all the money spent make that extra special. I’m really happy, coming from an injury in Rio, I’ve still got all the tapes on my knee trying to hold it together to make sure I got a result here.
“I knew I was close to clinching it but I was trying to control those feelings and I feel super blessed.”
Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) has provisionally qualified through the WSL CT to represent his country at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Fioravanti’s ninth-place finish at the Corona Open J-Bay ensures he will be one of the 18 surfers to provisionally qualify through the WSL CT.
The 25-year-old, currently ranked ninth in the world, will represent his country in the Olympics for a second time.
He competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an injury replacement for Jordy Smith (SA).
“Being an Olympic athlete is a dream come true,” Fioravanti said. “It’s a dream to have another chance to represent my country at the next Olympics and hopefully I can bring a medal home.”
Five-time world champion Carissa Moore (HAW) faced a challenging elimination round battle against Johanne Defay (FRA) and came out triumphant despite complicated circumstances to seal her quarterfinal berth.
“I’m actually kind of grateful it happened to me again, and my team and I were better prepared than last year,” Moore explained. “It gets you to refocus on exactly what you need to do, and I got to chat with my coaches on the run around. They explained what I needed to do and I started to look for different waves, tighter on the reef.”
Former event winner Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) defeated an in-form Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in a must-make elimination round heat between the two surfers currently tied sixth on the rankings just outside the WSL Final 5 cut-off.
Her compatriot Molly Picklum (AUS) and tour veteran Lakey Peterson (USA) picked up the remaining two spots into the event’s quarterfinals.
Earlier in the day, Caroline Marks (US) lit up on her backhand and found the most critical sections of Supertubes to post a near-perfect 9.63 and announce herself as a threat this week.
World Champions John John Florence (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) put on an absolute clinic on their forehand while sharing the line-up in separate heats.
Both surfers found the near-perfect end of the judging scale, 9.63 for Toledo and 9.23 for Florence.
However while Toledo managed to advance with another big number on the board, Florence was eliminated in the dying moments by Connor O'Leary (AUS).
The Australian on his backhand got the biggest total heat score of the morning and continued to build momentum in the afternoon to defeat Florence with last-second heroics to post two excellent scores and move into the quarters for the fifth time this year.
O’Leary is yet to make it out of that round and will face another big hurdle as he squares off with Ethan Ewing (AUS) when the event resumes.
One of only three rookies to make the midseason cut, Hawaii’s Ian Gentil (HAW) seems to have found his groove in the back half of the season and especially today in firing J-Bay.
He defeated former world champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) in the elimination round and later dispatched current World No 2 Griffin Colapinto (US) to reach the quarterfinals.
All three South African surfers were sent packing. Event wild card Adin Masencamp was eliminated by the reigning event winner Ethan Ewing (AUS).
J-Bay local Matthew McGillivray fought tooth and nail for a spot into the Round of 16 against Barron Mamiya (HAW) but his final effort came just 0.11 shy of the requirement.
Two-time event winner Jordy Smith advanced through his morning elimination round heat with a brilliant display of rail surfing on a wave he knows better than most, but couldn’t keep the ball rolling against Ewing later in the day and bowed out in equal ninth.
Sarah Baum is the last South African athlete in the draw on finals day when she takes on Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarterfinals. — WorldSurfLeague.com
Supertubes pumps on mammoth day at Corona Open J-Bay
Image: Alan Van Gysen/World Surf League
The Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), resumed on Tuesday in classic Supertubes conditions with six-foot perfect rights peeling down the famed South African point break.
The event completed a mammoth day of competition to take advantage of the perfect conditions on offer and ran through the remaining two heats of the women’s opening round, the men’s and women’s elimination rounds as well as the men’s round of 16 to decide the event’s quarterfinalists.
Reigning World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA) posted an impressive 17.56 heat total to advance ahead of rookie Rio Waida (INA) into the quarters.
With a guaranteed equal fifth place, Toledo has officially clinched his spot in the WSL Final 5 for an opportunity to defend his world title at the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Trestles in September.
“I’ve been waiting for that call,” Toledo said.
“All the hard work, all the sacrifices, hours of travelling, all those aeroplanes and all the money spent make that extra special. I’m really happy, coming from an injury in Rio, I’ve still got all the tapes on my knee trying to hold it together to make sure I got a result here.
“I knew I was close to clinching it but I was trying to control those feelings and I feel super blessed.”
Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) has provisionally qualified through the WSL CT to represent his country at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Fioravanti’s ninth-place finish at the Corona Open J-Bay ensures he will be one of the 18 surfers to provisionally qualify through the WSL CT.
The 25-year-old, currently ranked ninth in the world, will represent his country in the Olympics for a second time.
He competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as an injury replacement for Jordy Smith (SA).
“Being an Olympic athlete is a dream come true,” Fioravanti said. “It’s a dream to have another chance to represent my country at the next Olympics and hopefully I can bring a medal home.”
Five-time world champion Carissa Moore (HAW) faced a challenging elimination round battle against Johanne Defay (FRA) and came out triumphant despite complicated circumstances to seal her quarterfinal berth.
“I’m actually kind of grateful it happened to me again, and my team and I were better prepared than last year,” Moore explained. “It gets you to refocus on exactly what you need to do, and I got to chat with my coaches on the run around. They explained what I needed to do and I started to look for different waves, tighter on the reef.”
Former event winner Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) defeated an in-form Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in a must-make elimination round heat between the two surfers currently tied sixth on the rankings just outside the WSL Final 5 cut-off.
Her compatriot Molly Picklum (AUS) and tour veteran Lakey Peterson (USA) picked up the remaining two spots into the event’s quarterfinals.
Earlier in the day, Caroline Marks (US) lit up on her backhand and found the most critical sections of Supertubes to post a near-perfect 9.63 and announce herself as a threat this week.
World Champions John John Florence (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) put on an absolute clinic on their forehand while sharing the line-up in separate heats.
Both surfers found the near-perfect end of the judging scale, 9.63 for Toledo and 9.23 for Florence.
However while Toledo managed to advance with another big number on the board, Florence was eliminated in the dying moments by Connor O'Leary (AUS).
The Australian on his backhand got the biggest total heat score of the morning and continued to build momentum in the afternoon to defeat Florence with last-second heroics to post two excellent scores and move into the quarters for the fifth time this year.
O’Leary is yet to make it out of that round and will face another big hurdle as he squares off with Ethan Ewing (AUS) when the event resumes.
One of only three rookies to make the midseason cut, Hawaii’s Ian Gentil (HAW) seems to have found his groove in the back half of the season and especially today in firing J-Bay.
He defeated former world champion Italo Ferreira (BRA) in the elimination round and later dispatched current World No 2 Griffin Colapinto (US) to reach the quarterfinals.
All three South African surfers were sent packing. Event wild card Adin Masencamp was eliminated by the reigning event winner Ethan Ewing (AUS).
J-Bay local Matthew McGillivray fought tooth and nail for a spot into the Round of 16 against Barron Mamiya (HAW) but his final effort came just 0.11 shy of the requirement.
Two-time event winner Jordy Smith advanced through his morning elimination round heat with a brilliant display of rail surfing on a wave he knows better than most, but couldn’t keep the ball rolling against Ewing later in the day and bowed out in equal ninth.
Sarah Baum is the last South African athlete in the draw on finals day when she takes on Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarterfinals. — WorldSurfLeague.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket
Sport