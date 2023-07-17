Stand-out performances yet again at Victory Raceway

Pieta Victor continued his dominance in the V8 American Saloon class when round six of the Victory Raceway Club Championship took place in cool windless conditions on Saturday night.
Victor was pushed hard at times by Vincent Venter, who ended in second place overall. Theuns Eksteen from the Langkloof was third.
After winning the Mini class in Oudtshoorn, young Divan Meyer continued his fine form stepping into the Junior Hot Rod class and he took two race wins and a second place during the heats leading up to the final.
Quade de Lange put in a well-calculated performance in the final, taking the overall win with Meyer second and Tyde Geddes third.
In the Pink Rods class, Chanell van Tonder was in dominant form, finishing first in the final with Bianca Westraadt second and Annuschke Landman third.
Nadia Rautenbach, 14, put in a brilliant performance and won the opening heat, but unfortunately had to sit out of race two after breaking a CV joint.
She came back strongly in the final, but finished out of the overall points, keeping her off the podium.
The number of entries in the Heavy Metal class may have dropped slightly, but the close racing is still intense, with JP Coetzee in his immaculately prepared box-shape BMW getting the better of championship leader Pierre van der Berg in second and Carel van Huysteen filling the third slot.
During the second heat Van der Berg had a back tyre come off the rim, leading to him hitting the unforgiving wall around the track.
The 2.1 Modified class saw another dominant performance from Daniel Renison, who took all three heat wins as well as the final.
Michael Sinclair from George Motor Club finished second overall, with Keegan Ellard third.
In the action-packed 1660 Modifieds class, Jason Brink was the class act of the evening. Though being pushed hard at times, he kept his composure to finish on the top step of the podium. Tiaan Oliphant was second and Jason Drake in third.
Johan Schoeman’s fantastic run of form in the Hot Rod class continued and he emerged as the overall winner with Kiaan Aylward, 14, putting in the standout performance of the night to take second. Emile Bothma was third.
The notable performance from Aylward saw him also being voted the driver of the day.
