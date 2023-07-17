Legendary John Bailey remembered for selflessness on and off the field

While football may not have been his only sport of choice, John Bailey will be fondly remembered for his exploits as a left winger for various clubs.
“Boney”, as he was affectionately known to his peers, passed away peacefully last week at the age of 71, PE Sports Legends trustee Yazeed le Roux said.
At the age of 17 in 1969, Bailey made his debut for Fairview Rovers before helping their “Dream Team” to victory in five competitions a year later, a feat that would also see him earn his first Eastern Province cap.
Over the next two decades, he would go on to make numerous Eastern Province sides, including being named captain of the Schools side in 1971.
The ’70s saw a productive period in his footballing career, as he played for club sides including Fairview Rovers, Dower College, Blackpool, and later Federation Professional League side PE United.
After missing out on provincial honours in 1974 due to injury, he earned another call-up to the provincial side in 1976, and was named vice-captain.
His stint at PE United was the highlight of that period of his career.
He returned to Blackpool in 1978 after PE United ceased to exist.
He again earned provincial colours while with Blackpool, before making his final appearance in 1984 at the age of 32 and taking his final bow from the game three years later.
In 2005, Bailey was named one of the Northern Areas Football Association’s all-time top 50 players.
In 2021, Bailey was honoured by the PE Sports Legends Trust for services rendered to the game of football and the community at large.
He was also keenly involved in golf, starting in 1990 when he joined Wedgewood Country Club as a league golfer before switching allegiances to Fairview Golf Club.
Between 2004 and 2012, he held various roles, including being under the employ of the SA Golf Development Board, while also taking charge of golfing development in the province in 2006, before completing his PGA Level Two coaching course in 2007.
He obtained a certificate from the Tshwane University of Technology, qualifying in sports management, and majoring in golf.
“John ‘Boney’ Bailey brought a different and fresh skill set to the game,” former teammate Ismail Ajam said.
“He went about his business on the field in a rational and systematic way, never panicking, always calm and encouraging.
“Playing alongside him was a privilege.”
PE Sports Legends trustee Graeme Sauls said: “The PESLT is deeply saddened by the passing of John Bailey.
“He was not only a special footballer, but an incredible personality who was admired and loved by all.
“He truly embodied all the qualities of a sports legend and was duly honoured by the Trust,” Sauls said.
Bailey is survived by his wife Zelda, a daughter, a son-in-law, three grandchildren and three brothers.
His daughter, Jade Mentor, said: “My father was my best friend and greatest role model.
“I could call him at any time and he would always have a solution to my problem.
“Life is already different without him, but I am grateful I got to call him Dad.
“His guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.”
