First for Woodridge netball as they edge Makhanda rivals DSG

The Woodridge first netball team made history on Saturday when they beat Makhanda side DSG for the first time.
The exciting and closely contested game had the spectators on the edges of their seats, cheering after every goal that was scored.
Woodridge took a 5-4 lead in the first quarter and knew immediately it was going to be a tough battle.
DSG regrouped and came back with a vengeance in the second quarter, winning it 6-2 to draw ahead 10-7.
In the third quarter, Woodridge had to dig deep and put themselves on the line for the team.
They worked harder off the ball and put more pressure on the DSG defence.
Taylor Nicholls (goal defence) and Onthatile Phago (goalkeeper) did not give the opposing shooters much room to move in and contested every shot.
This helped Woodridge to turn the tables 6-2 to take a 13-12 lead.
In such a close contest it was going to be down to the team who kept their composure and made the most of every opportunity.
Woodridge captain Palesa Motaung moved to wing attack and brought calmness and the motivation needed by the shooters to take her team to a final score of 17-13.
• On the hockey field, the Woodridge girls first team stole the show, beating a strong DSG outfit 2-1.
Two excellent goals for Woodridge were scored by Iman Bonnasse and Andrea Collins.
The Woodridge team showed an attacking and aggressive style of play which kept the DSG defence busy throughout the game.
When DSG were on the attack, they came up against a solid Woodridge defence, who were often able to hit back with a counterattack.
The link between Jemma Maartens and the Woodridge forwards was outstanding as her distribution made it difficult for DSG to shut down the attacks.
The DSG goalkeeper made some excellent saves to keep the Woodridge strikers at bay as the match hung in the balance at 1-1.
However, despite a penalty corner attack not going as planned, Collins was able to latch onto the ball to slot the winner for Woodridge with seven minutes left.
• Woodridge had the opportunity of hosting two touring rugby teams from Eton College in the UK on Saturday.
In the first team game, the first half of a physical match was evenly contested, with neither team gaining ascendancy. The halftime score was 10-7 to Woodridge.
Both teams played some attacking rugby after the break, but Woodridge gained the upper hand by using their opportunities when they were in Eton’s half.
Allied to this, a strong defence kept Eton out on more than one occasion.
Woodridge’s Gabin Chabanel scored a fine individual try in the corner after a scrum and other tries for the home side went to Van Ginkel Venter and Junaid Damons, who also slotted two conversions and three penalties.
In a combined U16-U17 team, Woodridge showed their depth in securing a 34-19 win against the Eton side.
The home forwards and backs combined well to score some scintillating tries.
First for Woodridge netball as they edge Makhanda rivals DSG
Image: DALE BAINES
