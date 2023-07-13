World’s best men dominate Corona Open opening round

The Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour, launched in good three-to-four-foot waves and light winds on Thursday and completed the men’s opening round of competition on the first day of the event’s window period.
The world’s best surfers launched their penultimate effort of the regular season in SA with long, perfectly peeling walls and put on an exciting show with power surfing and radical manoeuvres both in and above the lip.
A winner and three-time runner-up this season on tour, Griffin Colapinto (US) continued to show an incredible run of form in his opening heat at J-Bay.
The Californian started with a classic approach on the wave face on his first wave for a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and launched into a huge straight air for an excellent 8.50 later in the heat to post a convincing win into the round of 16.
“It’s a beautiful morning and there’s a really good turnout, a lot of people came out and it seems to be getting bigger and bigger every year,” Colapinto said.
“Coming back from Brazil, I went all in on my preparation and tried to do everything I could to make sure I’m ready.
“I’ve done this my whole life and at this point I feel I’ve learnt every lesson in the book, so there’s no need to overthink things.
“I just need to let things happen.”
The current World No1, Filipe Toledo (BRA), came out victorious in an epic clash with Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and local wild card Adin Masencamp (SA).
Winner twice in the past on the long rights of Jeffreys Bay, the Brazilian showed confidence in his approach as he waited a long time for his first wave, but made sure to convert with powerful rail surfing in the lip to distance himself from his opponents.
“It’s pretty slow, but when the wave comes it’s perfect,” Toledo said.
“I knew I’d have opportunities, so I stayed patient and it paid off.
“I felt at my 100% in that heat, no pain, no bubbles or lack of confidence, so it felt really good.”
Former world champions Italo Ferreira (BRA), John John Florence (HAW) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) were also standouts in the air.
Ferreira and Florence went on a nail-biting matchup, eventually going Florence’s way for a spot into the round of 16.
All three surfers now sitting outside the Top 5 need a big result in the last two events of the regular season for a chance to fight for the ultimate crown at the Rip Curl WSL Finals later IN 2023.
Brazil’s Joao Chianca (BRA) and Yago Dora (BRA) also made their way into the Round of 16 with wins in their debut performance in this event.
Event wild card Masencamp (SA), J-Bay local Matthew McGillivray (SA) and tour standout Jordy Smith (SA) all failed to advance and will have to battle it out in the elimination round when the event continues.
McGillivray came only .34 short of an advancing spot in his battle with Medina.
They will face Ethan Ewing (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW) and Caio Ibelli (BRA) respectively in their next heat to keep their campaign alive in their home country. — World Surf League
World’s best men dominate Corona Open opening round
Image: BEATRIZ RYDER/WORLD SURF LEAGUE
The Corona Open J-Bay, Stop No 9 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour, launched in good three-to-four-foot waves and light winds on Thursday and completed the men’s opening round of competition on the first day of the event’s window period.
The world’s best surfers launched their penultimate effort of the regular season in SA with long, perfectly peeling walls and put on an exciting show with power surfing and radical manoeuvres both in and above the lip.
A winner and three-time runner-up this season on tour, Griffin Colapinto (US) continued to show an incredible run of form in his opening heat at J-Bay.
The Californian started with a classic approach on the wave face on his first wave for a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and launched into a huge straight air for an excellent 8.50 later in the heat to post a convincing win into the round of 16.
“It’s a beautiful morning and there’s a really good turnout, a lot of people came out and it seems to be getting bigger and bigger every year,” Colapinto said.
“Coming back from Brazil, I went all in on my preparation and tried to do everything I could to make sure I’m ready.
“I’ve done this my whole life and at this point I feel I’ve learnt every lesson in the book, so there’s no need to overthink things.
“I just need to let things happen.”
The current World No1, Filipe Toledo (BRA), came out victorious in an epic clash with Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and local wild card Adin Masencamp (SA).
Winner twice in the past on the long rights of Jeffreys Bay, the Brazilian showed confidence in his approach as he waited a long time for his first wave, but made sure to convert with powerful rail surfing in the lip to distance himself from his opponents.
“It’s pretty slow, but when the wave comes it’s perfect,” Toledo said.
“I knew I’d have opportunities, so I stayed patient and it paid off.
“I felt at my 100% in that heat, no pain, no bubbles or lack of confidence, so it felt really good.”
Former world champions Italo Ferreira (BRA), John John Florence (HAW) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) were also standouts in the air.
Ferreira and Florence went on a nail-biting matchup, eventually going Florence’s way for a spot into the round of 16.
All three surfers now sitting outside the Top 5 need a big result in the last two events of the regular season for a chance to fight for the ultimate crown at the Rip Curl WSL Finals later IN 2023.
Brazil’s Joao Chianca (BRA) and Yago Dora (BRA) also made their way into the Round of 16 with wins in their debut performance in this event.
Event wild card Masencamp (SA), J-Bay local Matthew McGillivray (SA) and tour standout Jordy Smith (SA) all failed to advance and will have to battle it out in the elimination round when the event continues.
McGillivray came only .34 short of an advancing spot in his battle with Medina.
They will face Ethan Ewing (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW) and Caio Ibelli (BRA) respectively in their next heat to keep their campaign alive in their home country. — World Surf League
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport