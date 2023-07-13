The cream of Africa and SA’s motocross fraternity will converge on Rover Motorcycle track this weekend for the Motorsport South Africa National Championship rounds 6 on Saturday and round 7 on Sunday.
The legendary soft sand track is in pristine condition after all of the recent rain and spectators are sure to be treated to lots of high-flying action.
Unfortunately, MX85 hotshot Caden Weise will be sitting this one out as he continues to recover from breaking his leg earlier in the season.
Tickets for the event are available online at Quicket or at the gate and cost R80 per person per day with free entry to children under 12 years of age.
EC riders taking part:
MX50cc: Riley Geldenhuys, Aden Fisher, Mason Barnes, Joshua-Zion Naude, Cole Kruger, Wian Scheepers and Rourke Walker
MX65cc :Aiden Retief, Kyle Brunette, Kendr Krull, Ricky Korte and Quade Walker
MX85cc: Andrew Venter and Luke Krull
MX High School: Darryl Brunette, Kyle Townsend and Daniel Venter
MX2: Breece Romans
MX3: Royce Griffin, Craig Kruger, Morne van Rensburg
MX1: Daniel Venter.
HeraldLIVE
National motocross double-header at Rover Motorcycle track
Image: Facebook
The cream of Africa and SA’s motocross fraternity will converge on Rover Motorcycle track this weekend for the Motorsport South Africa National Championship rounds 6 on Saturday and round 7 on Sunday.
The legendary soft sand track is in pristine condition after all of the recent rain and spectators are sure to be treated to lots of high-flying action.
Unfortunately, MX85 hotshot Caden Weise will be sitting this one out as he continues to recover from breaking his leg earlier in the season.
Tickets for the event are available online at Quicket or at the gate and cost R80 per person per day with free entry to children under 12 years of age.
EC riders taking part:
MX50cc: Riley Geldenhuys, Aden Fisher, Mason Barnes, Joshua-Zion Naude, Cole Kruger, Wian Scheepers and Rourke Walker
MX65cc :Aiden Retief, Kyle Brunette, Kendr Krull, Ricky Korte and Quade Walker
MX85cc: Andrew Venter and Luke Krull
MX High School: Darryl Brunette, Kyle Townsend and Daniel Venter
MX2: Breece Romans
MX3: Royce Griffin, Craig Kruger, Morne van Rensburg
MX1: Daniel Venter.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport