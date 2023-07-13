×

Sport

National motocross double-header at Rover Motorcycle track

By Brendan Kelly - 13 July 2023
National MX50cc championship class leader Riley Geldenhuys in action
Image: Facebook

 

The cream of Africa and SA’s motocross fraternity will converge on Rover Motorcycle track this weekend for the Motorsport South Africa National Championship rounds 6 on Saturday and round 7 on Sunday.

The legendary soft sand track is in pristine condition after all of the recent rain and spectators are sure to be treated to lots of high-flying action.

Unfortunately, MX85 hotshot Caden Weise will be sitting this one out as he continues to recover from breaking his leg earlier in the season.

Tickets for the event are available online at Quicket or at the gate and cost R80 per person per day with free entry to children under 12 years of age.

EC riders taking part:

MX50cc: Riley Geldenhuys, Aden Fisher, Mason Barnes, Joshua-Zion Naude, Cole Kruger, Wian Scheepers and Rourke Walker

MX65cc :Aiden Retief, Kyle Brunette, Kendr Krull, Ricky Korte and Quade Walker

MX85cc: Andrew Venter and Luke Krull

MX High School: Darryl Brunette, Kyle Townsend and Daniel Venter

MX2: Breece Romans

MX3: Royce Griffin, Craig Kruger, Morne van Rensburg

MX1: Daniel Venter.

