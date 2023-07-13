EC flyweight champion Rula chasing SA title
Gqeberha boxer ready to take on veteran Mdantsane fighter Mathotsi
Professional Gqeberha boxer Owethu Rula is looking to dethrone long-standing SA junior-flyweight champion Nozwelethu Mathotsi when the two meet at the Orient Theatre in East London on August 27.
Veteran Mdantsane boxer Mathotsi was first crowned the SA champion in 2013, after she defeated Noxolo Makhanavu...
