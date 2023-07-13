Eastern Cape drivers excel in Klein Karoo

Red Rock Raceway in Oudtshoorn was the venue for the biggest-ever dirt oval racing event in South African Motorsport history last weekend with a total of 186 entries descending on the Karoo town to try to claim a prestigious ostrich egg trophy.
The standout performance from the Eastern Cape drivers was Jaco Aylward in the hot rod class which saw him starting in 4th place on the grid against most of the top hot rod drivers in the country.
In the final Tertius van Tonder was the early leader with Aylward trying every trick in the book to get past, which he finally managed to do at the mid-stage of the 17-lap race and then drove the most defensive drive of his life to keep the rest of the charging field behind to claim a remarkable victory.
Kelly Dowling had a night of mixed fortunes, after being involved in a huge accident in heat 2 in the Stock Rods class that halted her brilliant run of form, she came back strongly in a borrowed car taking 1st overall in the Pink Diva class for ladies with Chante’ Elford chasing hard to get second.
In the Pinkstocks class, it was Charne’ Schuin that triumphed over Chanell van Tonder in second & young Nadia Rautenbach in 3rd.
The 1660 class was the largest class of the event and the top 17 went out in the final and had the crowd on their feet from the moment the lights went green.
Jason Drake, Marthinus Muller & Melindre’ Marais all ran in the top 6 and with 10 laps to go Jason Drake made contact with another car and was forced onto the infield compromising his race.
Marthinus Muller was pushing hard in 3rd place and with just 5 laps to go Melindre’ Marais, after having just pulled off an amazing overtaking move, was tagged and sent crashing into the wall ruling her out of contention.
A small consolation was that she had certainly impressed enough people to walk away with the prestigious Driver-of-the-Day award.
At the restart following the Marais accident Marthinus Muller could just not find a way to the front and ended up finishing in 3rd overall with Francois Engelbrecht getting 5th.
In the Junior Hot Rod class, East London’s rising superstar Jordan van de Merwe can feel aggrieved at narrowly missing out on first place overall in the final after having led from the opening lap, he had the better of the 18-car field until a backmarker with just three laps impeded him.
This resulted in him finishing second behind Weskus Oval’s Braam Bosman.
Quade de Lange in his new car struggled on the day, breaking a cv joint in heat 1, but came good in the final where he started towards the back of the grid and fought his way up to third place before he ran into engine problems that relegated him to fourth overall.
In the Mini class, young East London driver Chayton Collins drove an outstanding race in the final, fighting his way from the back of the grid to claim third overall, with the race win going to regular Gqeberha visitor from the Garden Route Divan Meyer.
JP Coetzee was up against another two similar 3 series BMW’s in the heavy metal class with some very close racing and managed to come home in 4th overall with Zana Jansen still coming to grips with her new car finishing in 8th.
The action all moves to Victory Raceway on Saturday for round six of their club championship with racing set to start a 5pm. The classes that will be in action are Junior Hot Rods, 2.1 Modifieds, 1660s, Hot Rods, Pink Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
July events:
15: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 5; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
16: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round 6
21-22: Extreme Festival at East London Grand Prix Circuit, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC & SupaCup, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 & Mobil 1 V8 Supercars
23: British Classics Show Day at Eastern Province Veteran Car Club
29: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 7; Drag Racing, Club and Regional Round 3 at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Eastern Cape drivers excel in Klein Karoo
Image: PETER HENNING
