“As a two-time Olympic champion and three-time World champion, Caster Semenya has repeatedly displayed excellence and dignity on and off the athletics track. Caster has done so throughout her career while being subjected to offensive treatment, which has led to her being prevented from competing in her favoured events,” said Kodwa.
“While the fight to have Caster compete in her favoured athletics events continues, the ruling by the ECHR is a clear statement of how Caster has faced discrimination in her fight against the offensive regulations she has been subjected to.
“I have repeatedly stated women’s rights are human rights. As government, we will continue to support Caster and Athletics South Africa in the fight for the dignity of women athletes and for Caster’s right to compete in her favoured events.”
World Athletics said it stood by its rules which will remain in place for now.
“We remain of the view that the DSD regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category as the Cas [Court of Arbitration for Sport] and SFT [Swiss Federal Tribunal] both found after a detailed and expert assessment of the evidence.”
Kodwa says Semenya ruling is a victory for women’s rights and athletes
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has welcomed the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decision on Caster Semenya's appeal, saying government will continue to support her and the fight for the dignity of women athletes.
In the case of Semenya vs Switzerland, “the court found, in particular, the applicant had not been afforded sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to allow her to have her complaints examined effectively”.
The double Olympic 800m champion refused to take testosterone level-reducing hormone treatment to be able to compete in her favoured international athletics events.
“As a two-time Olympic champion and three-time World champion, Caster Semenya has repeatedly displayed excellence and dignity on and off the athletics track. Caster has done so throughout her career while being subjected to offensive treatment, which has led to her being prevented from competing in her favoured events,” said Kodwa.
“While the fight to have Caster compete in her favoured athletics events continues, the ruling by the ECHR is a clear statement of how Caster has faced discrimination in her fight against the offensive regulations she has been subjected to.
“I have repeatedly stated women’s rights are human rights. As government, we will continue to support Caster and Athletics South Africa in the fight for the dignity of women athletes and for Caster’s right to compete in her favoured events.”
World Athletics said it stood by its rules which will remain in place for now.
“We remain of the view that the DSD regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category as the Cas [Court of Arbitration for Sport] and SFT [Swiss Federal Tribunal] both found after a detailed and expert assessment of the evidence.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport