Jordy Smith to tackle J-Bay with custom quiver from the ‘Old Block’

SA professional surfer and two-time world title runner-up Jordy Smith is gearing up for the 2023 Corona Open J-Bay surf competition starting on Thursday with a quiver of surfboards hand-shaped by his father.
The pair are eager to once again test their custom collaboration on the waves of one of the world’s most renowned surf spots and the ninth stop on the World Surf League men’s tour: Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, affectionately referred to as the best right-hand point break on earth.
Jordy is no stranger to working with his father, Graham Smith, as the pair started their own brand of surfboards in 2020, SMTH Shapes.
In fact, Jordy owes much of his interest in the sport to his dad, who encouraged him to start surfing at the age of three.
Hailing from Durban, Graham has been shaping boards since he began in 1969 alongside surfboard pioneer Max Wetteland.
Today, he stands at the forefront of surfboard production with four decades of experience against a coastline blessed with waves.
“The inspiration behind working with my dad has been a long time coming,” Jordy said.
“I’ve been riding his surfboards my whole life.”
The talented surfer had always been around his father’s work but left most of the decision-making to Graham’s insight.
Over the years, as Jordy progressed as a pro, Graham realised Jordy’s intuition in the shaping room was a must-have for their continued success.
It was the perfect collaboration between father and son, master shaper and world-class surfer.
“Not only is he my father, but he’s also my best friend,” Jordy said.
“So, the process of him shaping my board exists in a really open and honest relationship, making us both better while maintaining the fun and passion of surfing.”
This rare dynamic makes their collaboration stand out from a sea of other surfer-sponsor team-ups as something truly special.
It’s a father’s profound belief in his son’s abilities and a commitment to providing him with the best possible equipment to succeed.
The benefits of their synergistic partnership are present both practically and mentally.
“Every time I paddle out, I feel like I have a piece of him with me,” Jordy said.
“Knowing how hard he and I worked on it gives me more confidence.”
The finer specifics of what exactly went into shaping Jordy’s new board are closely guarded secrets.
“We keep the details under wraps. It’s been a lifetime of work, so giving it up is not that easy.”
Jordy is excited to test the mettle of his father’s new shapes on the WSL Corona Open J-Bay waves from Thursday through to July 22.
“The lines I draw and the scores on the waves will tell the story of how well the board performs,” he said.
Whatever happens, this won’t be the last time we see the two Smiths teaming up to take on the swell.
For more insight into the technical specs of his finely-tuned three-board quiver click here. — Flume
Jordy Smith to tackle J-Bay with custom quiver from the ‘Old Block’
Image: SUPPLIED
SA professional surfer and two-time world title runner-up Jordy Smith is gearing up for the 2023 Corona Open J-Bay surf competition starting on Thursday with a quiver of surfboards hand-shaped by his father.
The pair are eager to once again test their custom collaboration on the waves of one of the world’s most renowned surf spots and the ninth stop on the World Surf League men’s tour: Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, affectionately referred to as the best right-hand point break on earth.
Jordy is no stranger to working with his father, Graham Smith, as the pair started their own brand of surfboards in 2020, SMTH Shapes.
In fact, Jordy owes much of his interest in the sport to his dad, who encouraged him to start surfing at the age of three.
Hailing from Durban, Graham has been shaping boards since he began in 1969 alongside surfboard pioneer Max Wetteland.
Today, he stands at the forefront of surfboard production with four decades of experience against a coastline blessed with waves.
“The inspiration behind working with my dad has been a long time coming,” Jordy said.
“I’ve been riding his surfboards my whole life.”
The talented surfer had always been around his father’s work but left most of the decision-making to Graham’s insight.
Over the years, as Jordy progressed as a pro, Graham realised Jordy’s intuition in the shaping room was a must-have for their continued success.
It was the perfect collaboration between father and son, master shaper and world-class surfer.
“Not only is he my father, but he’s also my best friend,” Jordy said.
“So, the process of him shaping my board exists in a really open and honest relationship, making us both better while maintaining the fun and passion of surfing.”
This rare dynamic makes their collaboration stand out from a sea of other surfer-sponsor team-ups as something truly special.
It’s a father’s profound belief in his son’s abilities and a commitment to providing him with the best possible equipment to succeed.
The benefits of their synergistic partnership are present both practically and mentally.
“Every time I paddle out, I feel like I have a piece of him with me,” Jordy said.
“Knowing how hard he and I worked on it gives me more confidence.”
The finer specifics of what exactly went into shaping Jordy’s new board are closely guarded secrets.
“We keep the details under wraps. It’s been a lifetime of work, so giving it up is not that easy.”
Jordy is excited to test the mettle of his father’s new shapes on the WSL Corona Open J-Bay waves from Thursday through to July 22.
“The lines I draw and the scores on the waves will tell the story of how well the board performs,” he said.
Whatever happens, this won’t be the last time we see the two Smiths teaming up to take on the swell.
For more insight into the technical specs of his finely-tuned three-board quiver click here. — Flume
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Sport