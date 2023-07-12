Jhaniele’s Jamaica ‘going for gold’ at Netball World Cup

Her West Coast Fever side may have been stunned by NSW Swifts in the preliminary final of Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball League on Saturday, but Jamaican goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler is confident her national team will not suffer the same fate at the Netball World Cup 2023.
After an impressive silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 33-year-old captain is convinced that the Jamaicans are set for glory when the global showpiece gets under way in Cape Town on July 28.
“Our chances are good for winning the World Cup. I am definitely going for gold,” Fowler said, as she prepared to appear at her fourth Netball World Cup.
“But we need to stay focused, do what we did at the Commonwealth Games but do it a little better by making sure that we’re unified, and working as a team.
“We need to make sure that we manage ourselves properly and manage our mindset.”
Jamaica have competed in every edition of the tournament since its inception in 1963 with a best result of third place on three occasions — including when they hosted the event in 2003.
But Fowler believes the Sunshine Girls are now better equipped to beat the likes of defending champions New Zealand and the top-ranked Australian side.
“We’ve had players going out and gaining the knowledge and understanding of how to play against teams such as Australia and New Zealand,” she said.
Fowler couldn’t have dreamt of Netball World Cup glory as a youngster.
Growing up in Montego Bay, she was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease when she was seven.
Having been in and out of the hospital, she never let the disease hold her back, playing netball for the first time at age 11 and eventually growing to 1.9m tall — an advantage in the shooting circle, Fowler went on to make her debut for Jamaica in 2010.
She has evolved into one of the world’s most prolific shooters.
While she still has the disease, she manages it with medication.
Now her daughter, Drehannah, is just a couple of years older than Fowler was when she took up the sport, and she’s relishing being a netball mom.
“It’s amazing watching my daughter playing netball — she has made me so proud,” she admitted.
“Hopefully one day she will follow in my footsteps but I’ll leave that to her.”
