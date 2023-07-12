Gqeberha’s Mohamed eyes IBF heavyweight title

After successfully defending her Boxing SA cruiserweight title, Gqeberha's Razell Mohamed has now set her sights on the IBF heavyweight title against Lani Daniels in New Zealand on August 26.
This will be the 34-year-old Daniels' first defence after winning the IBF belt in May against her Kiwi compatriot Alrie Meleisa, 30.
Mohamed's last fight at home saw her successfully defend her SA cruiserweight title when she beat Limpopo’s Rolen Mulebo by a unanimous points decision in August 2022.
The boxer, who is a schoolteacher at Ankervas Primary in Rocklands, first claimed the vacant title when she beat Lillian Molala of Mpumalanga in a 10-round matchup at the Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha.
This will be Mohamed's first international fight as a professional boxer.
“This is a really big opportunity for me, the IBF is one of the recognised titles, so it's huge for me,” Mohamed said.
“My coach does most of the analysing for the fights and that. I am trying to focus on my own thing right now — he will come up with the game plan, and then I follow up on that.
“I try not to look at her fights too much, I just try to focus on my own thing — the coach analyses that sort of thing and we adapt to his game plan.”
Mohamed said winning the title would take her boxing career to another level.
“For myself personally though it will be something huge, I mean I haven't been doing boxing for really long. I have been doing MMA fighting for most of my life.
“So, for boxing, that will be the highest I can reach now.
“We are looking towards the other titles as well, so winning the IBF title will open more doors for me and get exposure, because at the moment I think I will come in as the biggest underdog because they don't know me and what I am capable of.”
Mohamed said she wasn't pleased with her previous performance against Mulebo during her SA cruiserweight defence fight and plans to correct that when she takes on Daniels in August.
“I have been working a lot on my fitness and my movements because with heavyweights you tend to be sluggish on your feet, so I am working on cutting the ring and moving a lot better.
“Though preparations are going well for the fight, my biggest struggle at the moment is eating correctly.
“We have to buy a lot of supplements and it has to be the correct supplements.
“It's very costly. I would appreciate any kind of support when it comes to that,” the boxer said.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha’s Mohamed eyes IBF heavyweight title
SA cruiserweight champ to take on New Zealand's Daniels in August
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
