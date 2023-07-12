Djokovic relieved to survive Rublev dogfight

Novak Djokovic's celebration after finishing off Andrey Rublev in a high-octane Wimbledon quarterfinal said it all.
The scoreline may look comfortable enough after the 36-year-old fought back from losing the first set to win 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 — his 33rd successive victory at Wimbledon.
But the seven-time champion knew he had been in a battle against the inspired seventh seed.
“I think today he played terrific tennis,” Djokovic said of an opponent he thrashed en route to winning the Australian Open at the start of the year.
“He was putting a lot of pressure, playing very quickly, standing close to the line and trying to push me back. It was like a dogfight, to be honest.
“Some points in the match were so long and exhausting. Those games at the end of the third set where basically the match was decided. I felt huge relief when I won the third set.”
Djokovic had looked in control but the 10th game of the second set, spanning 15 minutes and including some spellbinding rallies, saw him save three break points and need five set points before finally sealing the set.
Another feisty encounter will be in store on Friday when Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row, faces Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner.
Like Rublev, Sinner will go after the 36-year-old Djokovic with his aggressive game and the Serbian will need no reminding that he trailed Sinner by two sets in last year's quarterfinals before reeling him in.
“He (Sinner) likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point,” said Djokovic. “From both forehand and backhand, he's smashing the ball really, really hard.
“He's a very complete player. Now he's first time in the semis of Wimbledon. I'm looking forward to that challenge. I'm sure that he's going to be very, very motivated to win.
“On the other hand, I am, too.”
Sinner said cementing his spot in the world's top 10 had given him the mental edge in Grand Slams while gaining strength had helped him endure lengthy matches.
The 21-year-old, who first broke into the top 10 in 2021 but reached a career-high number eight in April, produced power that belied his slender frame in a 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2 win over Russian Roman Safiullin to emerge as a first-time major semifinalist.
“For sure, physically I've improved. I'm much stronger. I can stay on court for many hours without suffering,” Sinner, who has worked with former Australian player Darren Cahill this summer, said.
“Also mentally, you're going in a slightly different mental side on court knowing you're also a top 10 player. It's a little bit different. You might go as a favourite most of the time on the court till certain rounds of the tournament.
“I think also game-wise or tennis-wise I feel better. If I have to play the slice, I can play now without thinking. Before it was always a bit different. I can go to the net knowing I have good volleys.
“I have some good things now in my game and hopefully I can use it in the right way.” — Reuters
Djokovic relieved to survive Rublev dogfight
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images
