Nothing worked today, says Perez as Verstappen wins again

Sergio Perez lamented another tough afternoon as Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen racked up his sixth win in a row to power 99 points clear in the Formula One championship.
“Nothing worked today,” the Mexican told reporters after finishing sixth from 15th on the grid in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
“I had a great launch (at the start) but then I was pushed off by (Alpine's Esteban) Ocon on lap one, and I lost positions instead of gaining, so it just made the recovery harder.
“I used too much my tyres on that first stint and then we boxed I think three laps before the safety car, so it wasn't meant to be.
“In the end we gave it all and we did what we possibly could.”
Perez said he was lucky not to get a puncture when he and Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg made contact early on, with the German having to pit for a new front wing.
The Mexican remains Verstappen's closest rival and despite the double world champion's domination he managed to put some more distance between himself and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who is now 19 points behind.
Red Bull have won every race this season and Verstappen's victory was a record-equalling 11th in a row dating back to last year's Abu Dhabi finale.
Perez started the year strongly with two wins in four races but has only twice finished on the podium in his last six outings.
He has also failed to qualify in the top 10 in his last five races.
That has led to speculation about his future, though team boss Christian Horner said last weekend in Austria that the Mexican still had Red Bull's full confidence.
“I have full support from the team, I'm mentally very strong and I know that I will overcome these issues and turn around my season,” said Perez. “The pace is there and I can still get back to where I should be.”
Meanwhile, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell looked enviously at McLaren's newfound speed after losing out to their Woking rivals for the second race in a row on Sunday.
McLaren's Lando Norris lived the dream of being the top British driver with second place at his home grand prix ahead of seven times world champion Hamilton in third.
Russell finished fifth behind McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, who lost out to Hamilton due to the unfortunate timing of the safety car.
Norris had qualified on the front row, alongside Red Bull's eventual winner Max Verstappen, with Piastri third on the grid.
Asked whether Mercedes-powered McLaren were now faster, Hamilton — the winner of a record eight British Grands Prix and appearing on the Silverstone podium for the 14th time in his career — replied: “Yes. 100%. And last week.
“It's really amazing to see the McLaren back up in competitive form. I think it's been such a long time,” added the Briton.
“They deserve to have the performance they have so we've got to do a better job.”
Hamilton made his debut with McLaren in 2007 and won his first title with them in 2008.
“It’s my family, it’s where I first started, so to see them back up there, looking so strong... I mean that thing was rapid through the high-speed corners,” he said.
“I couldn’t keep up, but we had a good little battle on the restart (after the safety car).”
Russell said the pace of the McLaren had been “super-impressive”. — Reuters
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
