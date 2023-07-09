Alcaraz passes test at Wimbledon, Rybakina on fire

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz survived his first big test at this year's Wimbledon on Saturday and women's champion Elena Rybakina doused British hopes as the big names moved through the gears into the second week.

Despite more rain on day six, the slow-burner tournament began to heat up with women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur all reaching the last 16.

In the men's draw, third seed Daniil Medvedev and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas both swept through while 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini set up a showdown with Alcaraz.

World number one Alcaraz has raised expectations sky high after his title at Queen's Club last month and a showdown next Sunday against seven-times champion Novak Djokovic is already being pencilled in by many.

What is sometimes forgotten, however, is that the 20-year-old Spaniard is playing just his fourth tournament on grass.

That showed at times against Chile's Nicolas Jarry as he was pushed out of his comfort zone. But despite at one stage heading towards a fifth-set decider he managed to land the telling blows when required to emerge with a 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5 victory on Centre Court.