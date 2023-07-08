East London's Daniel Emslie got his best result on the Challenger Series with a ninth-placed finish at the Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill on in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Emslie came up against veteran and former Championship Tour surfer Joan Duru (FRA) in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
The Frenchman dashed Emslie's hopes of advancing with a strong display of his signature backhand attack on the rights of Ballito.
But Emslie took the positives out of his impressive performance.
“Wow, this comp was so amazing. Competing in front of the crowd down at the beach, and being a South African the support was so crazy,” Emslie said.
“I've been watching the Ballito pro from when it was a QS 10 000 and then as a CS, so just to compete in the event felt so special. After losing in round 1 in Australia, I came into this event with low confidence and just hoped to make a single heat.
“After advancing through the round of 80, I felt such a pressure release and confidence boost which carried me throughout the comp.
“I learnt so much about strategy and even my own capabilities and surfing in this event, and competing against some of my heroes such Joan Duru and Jackson Baker really pushed me to my limits and improved my surfing.
“A big result in this comp means to me that I do belong on the CS, and that all my hard work and preparation before the event paid off. I put all my trust and faith in God always, and I felt such a presence of him this comp, all the glory to God.
“I feel like this comp has given me such a momentum and confidence boost that I can't wait to use when competing in the US Open soon.” — World Surf League
Emslie surfs to his best in Ballito Pro
Image: Pierre Tostee/World Surf League
