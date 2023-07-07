Rally fever hits Jeffreys Bay

With no antidote yet found for it, rally fever will once hit Jeffreys Bay this weekend as the Algoa Rally Club hosts round 3 & 4 of the National Rally Championship.
The Algoa National Rally starts at Mentors Country Estate at noon today, before moving into the iconic Longmore Forest and then returns for a spectator friendly night stage at Mentors this evening.
Incorporated into the national rally is round three & four of the local Algoa Club Championship. In the national championship there is an even split of six 4-wheel drive and six 2-wheel drive cars and in the club championship there are eighteen club competitors.
In the national championship Jono van Vyk & Nico Swartz in their 4-wheel drive Gazoo Racing Toyota Starlet are strong contenders for overall honours as they are well known to be forest specialists, but it will be their first time out in the Longmore Forest with a 4-wheel drive car so anything can happen. They will be up against the likes of 2021 national champion Theuns Joubert and his navigator Schalk van Heerden in their Salom Toyota Yaris S2000+, Chris Coertse and Greg Godrich in their Rally Technik Mazda 2 as well as the pair that lead the current season JJ Potgieter and Tommy du Toit in the very quick Hyundai I20. An optimistic Potgieter will be hoping that his luck finally changes as he has not yet managed to finish a rally in the Longmore Forest.
In the two wheel category, firm favourites are Benjamin Habig and Barry White in their VW Polo 250 1000T as they seem to have now overcome their gearbox issues and are starting to put in some impressive performances in the Just Tools 1 litre Polo, but they will be up against newcomer Gustav Potgieter in a Ford Fiesta. He is a young man who is certainly set to shake the rally scene after his impressive debut at the previous round of the championship. Reading the notes for him in the navigator seat is Shaun Visser.
Local heroes in the national mix are Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in the four wheel drive Stu Davidson & Sons sponsored Toyota Auris S2000 as well as Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie in the Herotel/Hella sponsored VW Polo 250 1600. Ingrid Jeacocks will swap from her normal navigator seat in the defending club champion Oliver de Man’s Toyota Corolla, to make up a powerful all women pairing alongside Magriet Potgieter in a Ford Fiesta R2.
Proceedings in Jeffreys Bay get under way at 11h30 today with a street parade through the town before the rally roars into life with the first stage alongside the Mentors rugby field before setting off into the daunting forest where there will be four high speed, adrenalin filled stages with sheer drop offs being the order of the day, before returning to Mentors for the night stage.
Day 2 on Saturday is a completely new event with the action starting at Mentors once again before heading back to Longmore Forest for an extended 37km Culturama stage and another 3 forest stages before finishing back at Mentors with the final stage starting at 16:20.
A comprehensive spectator guide can be found on the SA Rally website www.sarally.co.za or alternately on the Algoa Rally Club Facebook page.
HeraldLIVE
Rally fever hits Jeffreys Bay
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
HeraldLIVE
