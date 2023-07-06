South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar
Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One world championship, with 24 races starting in Bahrain on March 2 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on December 8.
As earlier predicted, South Africa is not on the calendar. The country lost its bid to host a Formula One race in the near future due to its political alignment with Russia, according to a report on motorsport website racingnews365 in June...
