×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

South Africa is not on 2024 F1 calendar

Premium
06 July 2023
Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor

Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2024 FIA Formula One world championship, with 24 races starting in Bahrain on March 2 and finishing in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

As earlier predicted, South Africa is not on the calendar. The country lost its bid to host a Formula One race in the near future due to its political alignment with Russia, according to a report on motorsport website racingnews365 in June...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...

Latest