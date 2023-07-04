Vela ready to take on the world in Chengdu

University of Pretoria basketball player Nhlanhla Vela is looking to make the most of his opportunity to compete abroad when he dons the green and gold of Team SA at the FISU World University Games in China later in July.
Known to many as “Lucky”, the lanky 19-year-old is a member of the 15-man SA squad who will compete against the world’s best university students at the games in Chengdu, with the competition set to start on July 28 and run until August 8.
The former Kwezi Lomso High School pupil, who is now based in Pretoria, where he is studying for a degree in sports sciences, is raring to go as he aims to play a vital role in helping the side make a triumphant return after a 13-year absence for the SA men’s basketball team at the games.
SA will be in Group A with hosts China, Brazil, Lithuania, and Taiwan.
All four countries have a high basketball pedigree, making Vela and his teammate’s task difficult.
However, the 2.04m centre-forward said representing SA at the games was about much more than any personal accolade for him.
It was about representing his nation with pride and honour and giving his absolute best every time he stepped on the court.
“It is an amazing opportunity to be able to represent SA on the world stage,” he said on Monday.
“I am really looking forward to pulling on the green and gold and going up against some very talented individuals.”
Vela was born in Katlehong and later moved to the Eastern Cape, living in Mthatha before making a move to Gqeberha.
He started taking a keen interest in competitive basketball in 2019, playing at school level, while also representing the Basketball National League side, the Eastern Cape Windbreakers, during that time.
Matriculating in 2022, Vela made the move to UP Tuks, where he also started playing for the university basketball team.
And it was at a national camp earlier in 2023 where he made the ultimate impression on selectors, being named in the SA team to compete at the games.
“My selection is all down to the glory of God, and the amazing support of the people in my life who kept believing in me, my mother, siblings, and my good friend Cameron Parry, whom I met on a street basketball court and has been a sort of guardian angel for me throughout my stay here in Gqeberha.
“He invited me to church, provided me with food, and was always there for me when I needed a partner with whom I could go to the courts and just get some training in.”
Vela said he hoped this was the first step in a journey that would take him to the highest echelons in the sport, as he harboured ambitions of one day playing in Europe or the US, where the sport is very popular.
He will also get his first taste of University Sports SA Games starting this week, where he will represent UP-Tuks basketball.
“The USSA Games will be a great preparation for the upcoming event in China because it will give me a chance to pit my skills against the best players from across the country, and also give me an idea of where I can improve heading into the global event at the end of the month,” he said.
“When I play for my institution [University of Pretoria], I realise I am one of those players who can help the team win.
“We recently played with the national team at the Ashraf (Lodewyk) tournament and I realised it’s not just about me. It’s about the team.”
HeraldLIVE
Vela ready to take on the world in Chengdu
Ex-Gqeberha basketball ace in SA team to compete at FISU World University Games in China
Sports reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
