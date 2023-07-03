Verstappen lived up to Mateschitz's mantra, says Horner

Max Verstappen's final pit stop to secure the fastest lap at Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix was a risky but fitting tribute to Red Bull's late owner Dietrich Mateschitz, said team boss Christian Horner.
Verstappen was leading by some 23 seconds when he came in for soft tyres on the penultimate lap in a bid to take the bonus point from teammate Sergio Perez, a move that could have backfired badly had anything gone wrong.
As it turned out, the Red Bull pit crew performed impeccably and Verstappen returned to the track with a three-second advantage over the chasing Ferraris.
The double world champion bagged the bonus with his fifth win in a row that sent him 81 points clear of Perez at the top and also maintained Red Bull's run of nine out of nine for the season.
“He was pushing us about that pit stop,” Horner told Sky Sports television of the conversation with Verstappen. “You could tell he wanted that soft set of tyres.
“It was like 'OK, no risk no fun'. That was what Dietrich always said and the mechanics have been on such great form in the pits today it was a very low-risk thing to do.”
Sunday's race at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring was the first since the death of Mateschitz last October.
“He was our leader, founder, he created all of this,” said Horner. “He was Red Bull and despite him not being here in presence, you feel his spirit here.
“He would have enjoyed that one.”
Meanwhile, Aston Martin moved to just three points behind second-placed Mercedes in the Formula One constructors' standings after successfully protesting the Austrian Grand Prix results on Sunday.
Verstappen's victory for Red Bull remained unaffected, along with the second place of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and third of Perez.
Stewards accepted, however, that some drivers had not been penalised for exceeding track limits in a race awash with breaches.
The final classification demoted Ferrari's Carlos Sainz from fourth to sixth while McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso moved up to fourth and fifth respectively.
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton dropped from seventh to eighth and behind Mercedes teammate George Russell while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll gained a place to ninth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly lost one to 10th.
Aston Martin had been six points behind Mercedes before the protest.
“An examination of the list of deleted lap times provided to the stewards by race control revealed that a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the stewards for a potential penalty,” stewards said.
“It was determined that some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the provisional classification was published.”
A spokesperson for the governing FIA said race control had to review more than 1,200 instances in the 71-lap race where a car was reported to have potentially left the track.
Race control dealt with more than 100 deleted laps during the race and were asked to reconcile all of them with the penalties applied. — Reuters
Verstappen lived up to Mateschitz's mantra, says Horner
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images
