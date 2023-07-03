Nene stuns in Stockholm Diamond League as Simbine wins too

Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene gave South Africa two Diamond League triumphs at a wet Stockholm on Sunday evening.
Simbine’s win — the sixth Diamond League title of his career — was not unexpected, especially after the injury withdrawal of his main rival, Canadian star Andre De Grasse.
But Nene’s was an upset of note, even in the absence of compatriot Wayde van Niekerk, who pulled out on Saturday because he was feeling under the weather.
He still knocked off some big-name athletes like Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world championship bronze medallist, and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana, an Olympic relay bronze medallist.
Nene crossed first in 45.30, ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele in 45.48 and Hudson-Smith in 45.57.
Simbine, fresh from his Golden Spike victory in Ostrava during the week, crossed first in 10.03 sec.
Simbine led from the start to retain his Stockholm 100m crown, beating Reece Prescod of Britain into second place by 11-hundredths of a second.
German Joshua Hartmann was third in 10.23.
Meanwhile, Marioné Fourie smashed the South African women’s 100m hurdles record, blitzing the La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec.
The South African champion, who had promised she would take the mark when she ran a perfect race, downed the freshly minted 12.76 standard set by Taylon Bieldt in Italy just four weeks ago.
The time doesn’t only earn Fourie automatic qualification to the world championships in Budapest in August and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it also places her tied 10th on the world list so far for 2023.
Fourie led from the start on Sunday afternoon and finished well ahead of Maayde Tjin-A-Lim of Holland, second in a 12.66 personal best, and Lotta Harala of Finland third in 12.85, also a personal best.
Fourie’s previous best time was the 12.86 she clocked at Hengelo last month.
The Swiss track, which at 1,000 metres above sea level is no stranger to quick times, is where Rikenette Steenkamp had set the 12.81 national record five years ago.
Nene stuns in Stockholm Diamond League as Simbine wins too
Sports reporter
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene gave South Africa two Diamond League triumphs at a wet Stockholm on Sunday evening.
Simbine’s win — the sixth Diamond League title of his career — was not unexpected, especially after the injury withdrawal of his main rival, Canadian star Andre De Grasse.
But Nene’s was an upset of note, even in the absence of compatriot Wayde van Niekerk, who pulled out on Saturday because he was feeling under the weather.
He still knocked off some big-name athletes like Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, the world championship bronze medallist, and Bayapo Ndori of Botswana, an Olympic relay bronze medallist.
Nene crossed first in 45.30, ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele in 45.48 and Hudson-Smith in 45.57.
Simbine, fresh from his Golden Spike victory in Ostrava during the week, crossed first in 10.03 sec.
Simbine led from the start to retain his Stockholm 100m crown, beating Reece Prescod of Britain into second place by 11-hundredths of a second.
German Joshua Hartmann was third in 10.23.
Meanwhile, Marioné Fourie smashed the South African women’s 100m hurdles record, blitzing the La Chaux-de-Fonds track in Switzerland in 12.55 sec.
The South African champion, who had promised she would take the mark when she ran a perfect race, downed the freshly minted 12.76 standard set by Taylon Bieldt in Italy just four weeks ago.
The time doesn’t only earn Fourie automatic qualification to the world championships in Budapest in August and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but it also places her tied 10th on the world list so far for 2023.
Fourie led from the start on Sunday afternoon and finished well ahead of Maayde Tjin-A-Lim of Holland, second in a 12.66 personal best, and Lotta Harala of Finland third in 12.85, also a personal best.
Fourie’s previous best time was the 12.86 she clocked at Hengelo last month.
The Swiss track, which at 1,000 metres above sea level is no stranger to quick times, is where Rikenette Steenkamp had set the 12.81 national record five years ago.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Cricket