EL's Zoe Steyn excels in Ballito Pro
Image: Nicolette Tostee/World Surf League
East London's Zoe Steyn had an excellent start at the Ballito Pro presented by O'Neill Challenger Series in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
In the day’s opening heat, a slow start for all four surfers was in sharp contrast with the flurry of action that came later.
Australia’s Ellie Harrison seemed in control with two good scores and only a few minutes on the clock but a late charge by Zoë Steyn (SA) turned the heat.
The South African struggled to figure out the line-up at first but when she did, her backhand attack set the scale for the judges as she dropped the first excellent score (8.00 out of a possible 10) of the day.
She quickly backed it up with a good two-turn combo for a 6.50 and the heat win in her event debut, with a total of 14.50 (out of a possible 20).
“My game plan was to get an early start which didn’t end up happening,” Steyn admitted.
“But I stuck to my plan of trying to get the good ones next to the rock with priority and then staying a bit wider under priority, where I actually got my best score so I’m glad the plan worked.” — World Surf League
