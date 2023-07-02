Jaguars crowned Telkom Netball League champions
The Gauteng Jaguars were crowned Telkom Netball League (TNL) after a hard fought 59-51 win over stubborn Free State Crinums during their pulsating final on Saturday afternoon.
The Jaguars fought from being down in the first quarter to win the remaining three to ensure that the trophy stays in Gauteng as they take over from the Fireballs who won it last year.
It is also worth noting that this the sixth national title for the Jaguars and they have played in every final since 2014.
Crinums coach Martha Mosoahle Samm started the match with three players who are going to the 2023 Netball World Cup in Khanysia Chawane, Refiloe Ntseka and Lefebre Rademan.
For the Jaguars, their coach Rozanne Matthyse had Izette Griezel as the only player going to Cape Town but there were other key players like Nokwanda Khumalo, Jamie van Wyk and Kennon Alice in the team.
This was the domestic action before Netball Proteas converge in camp in two weeks time to begin the last stage of their preparations for the World Cup where they will be under tremendous pressure to win on home soil.
At a sold-out and raucous venue, the match started on frightening pace with the Crinums leading from the first whistle but the Jaguars stood their ground as the first quarter ended 14-13.
The Jaguars turned the tables in the second quarter as they started to dominate the Crinums and it was no surprise that they enjoyed an eight-point lead when half time arrived as they led 30-22.
The Jaguars continued to dominate the Crinums after the half time break as they ended the third quarter enjoying an eight-point advantage where they led the game 45-37.
The fourth quarter turned out to be a nail biting affair as the score was tantalizingly sitting on 49-44 in favour of the Jaguars with six minutes remaining on the clock as the Crinums tried to fight their way back into the match.
The Jaguares held on in the closing stages to ultimately win the match by eight points and end what turned out to be a frantic final that was splayed in front of a lively crowd.
Earlier in the afternoon, Limpopo Baobabs comprehensively beat Kingdom Stars from KwaZulu-Natal 55-37 to earn promotion to Division One.
The Limpopo Baobabs did not only earn promotion but their key player Cornelia Mupenda was named the best defender of the tournament.
Scores
1st Quarter: Crinums 14-Jaguars 13
2nd Quarter: Crinums 22 -Jaguars 30
3rd Quarter: Crinums 37 –Jaguars 45
4th Quarter: Crinums 51 – Jaguars 59