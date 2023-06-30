Roar of rally cars set to rock Jeffreys Bay

The Algoa National Rally is set to rock Jeffreys Bay as the cream of SA’s rally drivers descend on the town for the next round of the National Rally Championship next weekend.
Incorporated into the event are round three and four of the local Algoa Rally Club championship.
Mentors Country Estate, which is just off the N2 along St Francis Road, will play host to the rally hub.
Not only will the headquarters be based there, but also the ceremonial start and prize-giving, while the first and last stage of each day take place within their spacious grounds before heading out into the daunting Longmore Forest.
The last stage on Friday will be a night stage starting at 7.30pm with plenty of fantastic spectator viewing points along the way.
There will also be a parade through the streets of Jeffreys Bay starting at 11.30 before the cars head back to Mentors for the official start of the rally at noon.
Rally organiser Rikus Fourie is in the final process of compiling a detailed spectator guide for all stages and this will be distributed shortly.
Entries for the event closed at midnight on Wednesday, with 30 teams already having entered. There was the possibility of some late entries from the Western Cape.
Local competitors who will be competing in both the club and national championship are Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie in their recently rebuilt Herotel/Hella-sponsored VW Polo 250, and Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout in their new Stu Davidson and Sons-sponsored Toyota Auris S2000.
Ingrid Jeacocks will swop her usual navigator seat alongside defending club champion Oliver de Man to read the notes for Magriet Potgieter in her Ford Fiesta 1600.
On the club championship side, Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop will be hoping to capitalise on their championship lead in their OMP-sponsored VW Polo Vivo after their great start to the season.
But they will be hard pushed by the husband and wife pairing of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova- sponsored VW Polo and the Triple L Plant Hire teams of Ross and Roxanne Bartle in their VW Polo and Deon Kretzmann with Jason Schreiber in their very quick Toyota Etios.
Crowd favourite Eddie Banks returns with his Wheeltech/1Time Scrap Metal-sponsored rear wheel drive BMW E36, with new navigator Morris Brown set to have the ride of his life alongside him.
Upcoming events:
June 30: Friday Night Drags at Aldo Scribante Raceway
July 2: Spinning at Aldo Scribante Raceway
July 7-8: Algoa Rally Club’s National Rally in Jeffreys Bay and Longmore Forest
July 8: Border Motorsport Club, main circuit, round four; practice day at Rover Motorcycle Club for upcoming Motocross Nationals
July 15: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round five; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
July 16: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club round six
July 21 and 22: Extreme Festival at East London Grand Prix Circuit, featuring Polo Cup, Extreme Supercars, GTC and SupaCup, ZX10 Motorcycles, F1600 & Mobil 1 V8 Supercars
July 29: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, round seven; Drag Racing, Club and Regional at Aldo Scribante Raceway
