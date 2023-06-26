×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Bert Jonker leaves career on a high

Bike racer marks retirement with three out of three wins in round four of Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship

By Brendan Kelly - 26 June 2023
Bert Jonker, left, at full tilt with Keana Strode in his slipstream
FINE BALANCE: Bert Jonker, left, at full tilt with Keana Strode in his slipstream
Image: DARRYL KUKARD

Roberto “Bert” Jonker ended his motorcycle racing career on his terms and in the best possible way during round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, taking three out of three race wins on his World of Carbon-sponsored BMW S1000RR.

After having also set the fastest lap time in qualifying, he started in pole position in race one and put in a dominant performance to take a lights-to-flag victory.

In race two, Jonker was pushed hard by Knysna youngster Keana Strode on a Kawasaki ZX6R who put in a fantastic performance to finish just more than half a second behind Jonker.

In his final sprint race ever, Jonker gave it his all on the track, romping to a four-second win over Strode in second and Ivor Vermaak in third.

After suffering a heart attack in 2020 that resulted in him having a five-way bypass, he was advised to hang up his helmet, but six months later was back on the bike racing at Phakisa, where he achieved a remarkable sixth place.

He has retired from racing to focus his efforts in the World of Carbon Powered by BMW Motorrad Motorcycle Racing Team that he manages in the National Superbike Championship

On the smaller motorcycles in the CBR 150cc class, Dylan Grobler (DSD Racing/Fuchs Lubricants SA/Brights Motorsport) was in untouchable form, winning three out of three races and setting yet another lap record with a best time of 1:16.898 around the 2.4km circuit.

Overall results:

Regional saloons

Overall: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Ryan Visagie, 3 Julian Herman

Class C: 1 Ryan Visagie, 2 Gordon Nolan

Class D: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Julian Herman

Class E: 1 Steven Phillips, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Peter Schultz

Class F: 1 Fred Ballinger, 2 Keisha Potgieter, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa

Coastal Challenge Historics and Classics Cars

Overall: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Rane Berry

Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Angelique Griffin

Class D: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Johan Coetzee, 3 Pat Fourie

Class E: 1 Ron Scott, 2 Barry Spriggs

Retro Classic Cars

1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Herman Neethling, 3 Jaco Schultz

Open Top Cars

Overall: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Jeandre Marais, 3 Joel Steenekamp

Class B: 1 Winston Marais

Class C: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Pikkie Marais

Class X — 1 Joel Steenekamp, 2 Gordon Nolan

Motorcycles

Overall: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Keana Strode, 3 Ivor Vermaak

600cc: 1 Keana Strode, 2 Ivor Vermaak

Powersport: 1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Richard Hawkins

Unlimited: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Timothy Benn, 3 Donavan van der Merwe

Historics: 1 Bernard Els, 2 Irfaan Johnson.

CBR 150/250/Clubmans Motorcycles

Overall: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ashton Heidemann, 3 Ethan Diener

Junior 150cc: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Ruan van Zyl

Clubmans 150cc- 1 Ashton Heidemann, 2 Emma Oberholzer, 3 Craig Benn

250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins, 3 Ray Wood

45 Minute Endurance race for cars

Overall: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa

Index of Performance: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate

Most Read