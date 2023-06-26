Bert Jonker leaves career on a high

Roberto “Bert” Jonker ended his motorcycle racing career on his terms and in the best possible way during round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, taking three out of three race wins on his World of Carbon-sponsored BMW S1000RR.
After having also set the fastest lap time in qualifying, he started in pole position in race one and put in a dominant performance to take a lights-to-flag victory.
In race two, Jonker was pushed hard by Knysna youngster Keana Strode on a Kawasaki ZX6R who put in a fantastic performance to finish just more than half a second behind Jonker.
In his final sprint race ever, Jonker gave it his all on the track, romping to a four-second win over Strode in second and Ivor Vermaak in third.
After suffering a heart attack in 2020 that resulted in him having a five-way bypass, he was advised to hang up his helmet, but six months later was back on the bike racing at Phakisa, where he achieved a remarkable sixth place.
He has retired from racing to focus his efforts in the World of Carbon Powered by BMW Motorrad Motorcycle Racing Team that he manages in the National Superbike Championship
On the smaller motorcycles in the CBR 150cc class, Dylan Grobler (DSD Racing/Fuchs Lubricants SA/Brights Motorsport) was in untouchable form, winning three out of three races and setting yet another lap record with a best time of 1:16.898 around the 2.4km circuit.
Overall results:
Regional saloons
Overall: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Ryan Visagie, 3 Julian Herman
Class C: 1 Ryan Visagie, 2 Gordon Nolan
Class D: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Julian Herman
Class E: 1 Steven Phillips, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Peter Schultz
Class F: 1 Fred Ballinger, 2 Keisha Potgieter, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
Coastal Challenge Historics and Classics Cars
Overall: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Rane Berry
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Angelique Griffin
Class D: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Johan Coetzee, 3 Pat Fourie
Class E: 1 Ron Scott, 2 Barry Spriggs
Retro Classic Cars
1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Herman Neethling, 3 Jaco Schultz
Open Top Cars
Overall: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Jeandre Marais, 3 Joel Steenekamp
Class B: 1 Winston Marais
Class C: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Pikkie Marais
Class X — 1 Joel Steenekamp, 2 Gordon Nolan
Motorcycles
Overall: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Keana Strode, 3 Ivor Vermaak
600cc: 1 Keana Strode, 2 Ivor Vermaak
Powersport: 1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Richard Hawkins
Unlimited: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Timothy Benn, 3 Donavan van der Merwe
Historics: 1 Bernard Els, 2 Irfaan Johnson.
CBR 150/250/Clubmans Motorcycles
Overall: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ashton Heidemann, 3 Ethan Diener
Junior 150cc: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Ruan van Zyl
Clubmans 150cc- 1 Ashton Heidemann, 2 Emma Oberholzer, 3 Craig Benn
250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins, 3 Ray Wood
45 Minute Endurance race for cars
Overall: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
Index of Performance: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
HeraldLIVE
Bert Jonker leaves career on a high
Bike racer marks retirement with three out of three wins in round four of Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
Roberto “Bert” Jonker ended his motorcycle racing career on his terms and in the best possible way during round four of the Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, taking three out of three race wins on his World of Carbon-sponsored BMW S1000RR.
After having also set the fastest lap time in qualifying, he started in pole position in race one and put in a dominant performance to take a lights-to-flag victory.
In race two, Jonker was pushed hard by Knysna youngster Keana Strode on a Kawasaki ZX6R who put in a fantastic performance to finish just more than half a second behind Jonker.
In his final sprint race ever, Jonker gave it his all on the track, romping to a four-second win over Strode in second and Ivor Vermaak in third.
After suffering a heart attack in 2020 that resulted in him having a five-way bypass, he was advised to hang up his helmet, but six months later was back on the bike racing at Phakisa, where he achieved a remarkable sixth place.
He has retired from racing to focus his efforts in the World of Carbon Powered by BMW Motorrad Motorcycle Racing Team that he manages in the National Superbike Championship
On the smaller motorcycles in the CBR 150cc class, Dylan Grobler (DSD Racing/Fuchs Lubricants SA/Brights Motorsport) was in untouchable form, winning three out of three races and setting yet another lap record with a best time of 1:16.898 around the 2.4km circuit.
Overall results:
Regional saloons
Overall: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Ryan Visagie, 3 Julian Herman
Class C: 1 Ryan Visagie, 2 Gordon Nolan
Class D: 1 Jeandre Marais, 2 Julian Herman
Class E: 1 Steven Phillips, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Peter Schultz
Class F: 1 Fred Ballinger, 2 Keisha Potgieter, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
Coastal Challenge Historics and Classics Cars
Overall: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Tom Hugo, 3 Rane Berry
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Angelique Griffin
Class D: 1 Tom Hugo, 2 Johan Coetzee, 3 Pat Fourie
Class E: 1 Ron Scott, 2 Barry Spriggs
Retro Classic Cars
1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Herman Neethling, 3 Jaco Schultz
Open Top Cars
Overall: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Jeandre Marais, 3 Joel Steenekamp
Class B: 1 Winston Marais
Class C: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Pikkie Marais
Class X — 1 Joel Steenekamp, 2 Gordon Nolan
Motorcycles
Overall: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Keana Strode, 3 Ivor Vermaak
600cc: 1 Keana Strode, 2 Ivor Vermaak
Powersport: 1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Richard Hawkins
Unlimited: 1 Bert Jonker, 2 Timothy Benn, 3 Donavan van der Merwe
Historics: 1 Bernard Els, 2 Irfaan Johnson.
CBR 150/250/Clubmans Motorcycles
Overall: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ashton Heidemann, 3 Ethan Diener
Junior 150cc: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Ruan van Zyl
Clubmans 150cc- 1 Ashton Heidemann, 2 Emma Oberholzer, 3 Craig Benn
250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins, 3 Ray Wood
45 Minute Endurance race for cars
Overall: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
Index of Performance: 1 Daniel Bright, 2 Ron Scott and Fred Ballinger, 3 Xolela Njumbuxa
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby