EP rugby president Maasdorp Cannon has been banned by Saru for two years for comments directed at the mother body during a funeral service for Godfrey Thorne.
The Herald rugby writer George Byron unpacks, analyses and gives insight into the saga.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LISTEN | The lowdown on banning of Cannon by Saru
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
EP rugby president Maasdorp Cannon has been banned by Saru for two years for comments directed at the mother body during a funeral service for Godfrey Thorne.
The Herald rugby writer George Byron unpacks, analyses and gives insight into the saga.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Rugby
Cricket