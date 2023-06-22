×

Sport

LISTEN | The lowdown on banning of Cannon by Saru

22 June 2023
EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon has been banned for two years after he was found guilty of contravening the Saru constitution and code of conduct
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

EP rugby president Maasdorp Cannon has been banned by Saru for two years for comments directed at the mother body during a funeral service for Godfrey Thorne.

The Herald rugby writer George Byron unpacks, analyses and gives insight into the saga.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

