Mbambani to coach ASA marathon team at World Championships
Recognition for respected Gqeberha athletics mentor
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha's Michael Mbambani, a name well respected in athletic circles worldwide, was recognised when he was appointed ASA's marathon team coach for the World Athletics Track and Field Championships in Budapest from August 19-27.
A committed family man, Mbambani has dedicated the last 12 years to developing athletes.
His phenomenal success with his talented athletes underscores his efforts.
Last year Melikhaya Frans competed in the NMB Half Marathon, finished in second position and smashed his lifetime best by over a minute as he set a new Eastern Province Athletics record and won his first national title in 1:01:03.
This year, Thabang Mosiako won the half marathon and set a personal best of 1:00:29.
Mbambani’s coaching style extends far beyond performance training and management as he nurtures his athletes holistically, from nutrition to clothing to transport and emotional support.
Image: TaniaZ Photography
He started his club, Ikhamva Athletics Club, which was registered with EP Athletics in 2010.
He is constantly sourcing sponsorships to support the needs of his athletes to ensure that they can take advantage of as many opportunities as possible to facilitate their world-class training programmes.
Mbambani was the key player in the launch of the Legacy Project, a successful partnership between EPA and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
In 2011, the Municipality started the partnership with Ikhamva Athletic Club through the Freedom Run in Motherwell and then, in 2015, EPA's committee motivated their vision to partner with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's sports recreation, arts and culture department to establish the Legacy Project.
The Legacy Project hosts seven events annually reaching several areas in the metro and taking the sport of athletics to the people in Motherwell, Gelvandale, Colchester, Kariega/Despatch and Summerstrand.
From 2021 the Track and Field Series and Cross Country Series were incorporated into the Legacy Project to reach an even broader audience of athletes across the metro.
Track and field, together with cross country, is the base for any successful road runner and the source of many young talented athletes in our region.
Mbambani's vision and the Legacy developmental project aim to uplift the city’s sports administrators, clubs and athletes from previously disadvantaged areas, as well as empower and motivate teachers to encourage youth to participate in the sport of athletics, particularly as the requirements of this sport are minimal.
In January 2016, Mbambani started the developmental arm of the Ikhamva club by recruiting athletes like Frans, Sinawo Poti and Luyanda Tshangana, and their training programme is still going strong.
He started his training camp at a farm in Greenbushes during Covid-19 at the end of 2020. In 2021, he added more athletes to his elite team at the farm.
Initially, Mbambani sponsored this dedicated training programme himself via his sports company with Alan Taylor, called Sport Impact Events, but was soon able to attract more sponsors to assist with his vision of uplifting talented athletes, namely, CHC-SA Concrete Flooring, Nike, 32Gi and Red Bull. — EP LOC
