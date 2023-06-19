Frans collects fifth Colchester 10km title

Ikhamva Athletic Club's Melikhaya Frans warmed to the icy weather to collect his fifth Colchester Development Run crown from Mackay Bridge Angling Club in Colchester on Saturday.
This event, presented in partnership with EP Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality as part of the Legacy project, attracted a strong turnout of 467 runners for the 10km and 5km distances.
Frans, 33, of Ikhamva Athletic Club, led from start to finish to win in 29 mins, 32 secs.
The event was Frans' last as part of his preparations for the World Marathon Championships in August.
“I’m really happy to have won this race for the fifth time and to keep the victory at home.
“We have had a hectic programme this past week preparing for the championships, I’m feeling ready, but it is still early.
“I’m excited to see my training partners at Ikhamva Club achieve their goals and finish in the top 10 as well. We work and train as a team with the best management from our coach Mike Mbambani, guiding us," added Frans.
Race organiser and Ikhamva Athletics Club coach Michael Mbambani was pleased with the results.
“It was a great event, a superb turnout, excellent performances by males, females and age categories, with perfect race weather conditions at the end, with no wind.
“The Ikhamva crew showed fine form and I am happy with their performance,” said Mbambani.
Yanga Malusi, running for Real Gijimas, finished second in 29.39, with Cwenga Nose, of Ikhamva Club, in third position in 30.27, and teammate, Sinethemba Jlingisi, fifth in 30.48. Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club finished fourth in 30.36.
An extra accolade for Ikhamva was Luyanda Tshangana who celebrated his 40th birthday by winning his 40+ age category and in-form Desmond Zibi, who clinched the 55-59 age category.
Khaya Gqwetha, of Vukani, won the 35-39 event.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, triumphed in the women’s 10km in 38.09, followed by Lindie Steyn, of Midack, who also won her 35-39 age category in 0.39.28. Liza-Marie Kingston, running for Nedbank, finished third in 40.12.
Inspirational local runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who is 30 weeks pregnant, finished the race in 49.15 and achieved third position in her age category 40+.
“I enjoyed my race, and achieved my goal of finishing in under 50 minutes,” said Mfunzi, who plans to continue training with gentle 5km runs until the birth of her baby and is looking forward to her comeback already.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have been a partner of the Colchester Development run since 2016. — LOC EP Athletics
Frans collects fifth Colchester 10km title
Image: TANIAZ PHOTOGRAPHY
