Winter schools coaching initiative for Booysen Park

Sports-loving children from Gqeberha’s northern areas will have a chance to broaden their skill set and be active when the Booysen Park Sports Initiative coaching programme kicks off later this month.
The winter schools coaching programme, led by community stalwart Derrick Hoshe, will see aspiring young sportsmen and women receive valuable coaching tips from a passionate group of like-minded individuals who will join the former Eastern Province athletics star.
Sporting codes on offer will include athletics, football, hockey netball and tennis coaching, with each code being led by a volunteer who has kindly offered their services to the community project.
Hoshe will take the lead in athletics, Marco Pedro will lead the football coaching, Yolandi Stone will be in netball, while Che Harmse and Clifton Swartz will conduct the hockey and tennis coaching respectively.
The programme will run for three weeks starting on June 26 and will involve two sessions a week lasting about two hours, on Mondays and Wednesdays, which will be hosted at the Booysen Park Primary School,
Hoshe said the clinics target boys and girls between 10 and 16 years old, but added that they would not turn away anybody outside that age group looking for assistance.
“Sessions will include one hour of coaching, where our volunteers will work with the children, giving them valuable advice on approaching their sport of choice.
“The second hour would then consist of actual match play with teams of children who have attended — this is merely to see if they can implement what they have learned in a game situation,” he told HeraldLIVE this week.
Hoshe said the volunteers were all members of the northern areas community who have in some way played their part in their respective sporting codes, past and present.
“The aim of getting these individuals on board is to show the children they can get involved in a sport and make something of it.
“Our mission is to hopefully inspire the next generation of stars within these codes, to give them the platform to showcase their skills and to motivate them to dream big
“We have seen the likes of Michaela Whitebooi, Yolandi Stone and Wayne Parnell, to name a few, who have come from this community and have gone on to do well at a national and international level,” he said.
With most of his projects either self-funded or assisted through sponsorships, Hoshe said he had already engaged with various role players about coming on board.
For more information, contact Hoshe at 083-388-6562.
Winter schools coaching initiative for Booysen Park
