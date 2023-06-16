Local stars set to shine at Scribante Raceway

The scene is set for three local motorsport enthusiasts to perform this weekend when the National Extreme Festival rolls into Aldo Scribante Raceway for the third round of the national championship.
In the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, defending champion Silvio Scribante will be hoping to do some damage control after having a somewhat troublesome start to his season, being plagued by unexpected mechanical failure as well as a non-finish in 1 heat in Delmas in his beautiful Cemza-sponsored Lamborghini Huracán.
Older brother Aldo in his Scribante Concrete-sponsored Huracán is well positioned in the championship after some consistent race finishes thus far this season.
Algoa Motorsport champion Jeandre’ Marais (Syrabix Recycling) has been setting some impressive lap times during practice at his home circuit and should be a contender for a top-six finish when the CompCare Polo Cup drivers square up in their identical VW Polos.
It is considered the most competitive racing class in the country where the top 10 are often less than a second apart.
Charl Visser, the championship leader from Cape Town, used the last round of the AMSC Regional Championship to hone his skills around the 2.48km circuit.
He will be a difficult man to beat in his Tyre Zone, Red Racing-sponsored Polo, but will be pushed by fellow Capetonian Giordano Lupini (Tork Craft), who made a surprise return to the series to stamp his authority in PoloCup after missing the first round.
After winning three out of the seven heats he has raced so far, he will definitely be a strong contender, as will Mbombela visitor Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Motorsport), who is second in the championship hunt.
The Mobil 1 V8 Supercars will be seen at Scribante Raceway for the first time since 2019 and Bevan Schwarz from East London will be rejoining the action in his Mobil 1 and Alco Trucks-sponsored Chev Corvette.
There are double championship points on offer for the Gqeberha round of the championship and Julian Fameliaris will be hoping to extend his 40-point lead over Thomas Reib in second with Mackie Adlem a further four points down.
This weekend will also see the launch of a GT2 Championship in Mobil 1 Supercars catering for cars with slightly less horsepower as well as using rev-limiters set at 7000rpm.
In the Global Touring Class (GTC), a new dawn beckons with the first of several new cars joining the series with Julian van der Watt behind the wheel of the first of two Chemical Logistics BMW 128ti entries.
He has made a remarkable recovery from the severe injuries sustained after his horrific accident during practice at Kyalami at the beginning of the season where he completely destroyed his Ford Focus.
Saood Variawa in his Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla Hatch is the championship leader and will have his hands full fighting off double reigning GTC champion Robert Wolk in his Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla Sedan.
In the GTC SupaCup, nine VW Polo GTIs will square up against each other and Arnold Neveling will want to carry his recent overseas successes, where he and his teammates emerged victorious in the Hankook 12-hour 911 GT3 Cup class in Monza, into this weekend.
The biggest class on show is the two-wheeled brigade in the Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup where 19 ZX10R motorcycles do battle on the tight technical circuit.
Two East London competitors will have the support of the local crowd as Jayson Lamb (Max-4 Cars/Tyremart) and Travis Naude (sponsor needed) take on seasoned campaigners Graeme van Breda, Brian Bontekoning, Dave Enticott and Klint Munton.
Troy Dolinschek has a runaway lead in the Investchem Formula 1600 for single-seaters with wings and slicks.
At the halfway mark of the season, he holds all the aces, with Gerard Geldenhys being the most likely contender to threaten his dominance.
Young karting superstar KC Ensor-Smith is improving in leaps and bounds and it won’t be long before he is a title contender.
In the Gazoo Racing SA Cup, there will be 13 Toyota Yaris’s up against each other with seven of them driven by motoring journalists from around the country.
The action gets under way from 8am on Friday with practice for all classes and qualifying for the ZX10 motorcycle and Polo Cup and then qualifying for the rest of the classes from 8.15am on Saturday with racing to start at 10.15am.
