Bay’s Levey set for fifth CrossFit Games appearance
Gqeberha athlete ramping up training in preparation for event in US after overcoming injury
Veteran Gqeberha CrossFit athlete Dave Levey is set for his moment in the sun after earning himself a ticket to the NOBULL CrossFit Games later in 2023.
After attending the games, traditionally held in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2018 where he earned a silver medal, and again in 2019, where he finished fourth in the 40-44 age category, the Covid-19 pandemic saw the 2020 edition cancelled...
Bay’s Levey set for fifth CrossFit Games appearance
Gqeberha athlete ramping up training in preparation for event in US after overcoming injury
Sports reporter
Veteran Gqeberha CrossFit athlete Dave Levey is set for his moment in the sun after earning himself a ticket to the NOBULL CrossFit Games later in 2023.
After attending the games, traditionally held in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2018 where he earned a silver medal, and again in 2019, where he finished fourth in the 40-44 age category, the Covid-19 pandemic saw the 2020 edition cancelled...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby