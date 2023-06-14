Briton Jessie Knight won the race in 54.32, with Australian Sarah Carli second in 54.66 and Viivi Lehikoinen of Finland third in 54.88.
Prudence qualifies for world champs, 400m hurdles best for Taylon
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images.
Prudence Sekgodiso booked her ticket to the 2023 world championships as she dipped under two minutes in the women’s 800m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday.
Just two days after narrowly missing out in Sweden, Sekgodiso clocked 1min 58.87sec — finishing second behind Anita Horvat of Slovenia, the winner in 1:58.73.
The South African had come agonisingly close on Sunday when she won her race in 1:59.95, just outside the 1:59.80 qualifying standard.
But she made no mistake on Tuesday, crossing the line ahead of two rivals who also got inside the qualifying mark, Scotland’s 2019 European u23 champion Jemma Reekie (1:59.41) and Uganda’s 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi (1:59.51).
Taylon Bieldt ground out a personal best as she finished fourth in the 400m hurdles in 54.91, just one-hundredth of a second short of the automatic qualifying mark for the global showpiece in Budapest in August.
