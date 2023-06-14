Padayachee lining up his shot at international success

Gqeberha-based pool player Leenash Padayachee will see his dream become a reality when he represents SA at the Blackball International Hawley Cup in October.
Padayachee, 41, earned his spot on Team SA for the international event at Monte Casino after bagging the senior national title at the Blackball SA national championships at Gold Reef City last month.
The month-long national tournament, which kicked off on May 8, featured various categories from socials and development, through to teen and under-23 age groups, men’s and women’s open, seniors, masters and grandmasters and ran through until June 7.
The senior players contested their team and individual tournaments from May 24 to May 30.
The former Woolhope Secondary School pupil competed in both the team and individual events, helping team Eastern Cape to a respectable sixth-place finish in the senior team section, before crushing the competition in the singles section to claim a maiden national senior title.
Made up of teams of five players each and 20 teams competing in the senior team section, players faced off against their counterparts from other provinces as well as their teammates, with results counting towards their individual tournament statistics.
Playing 98 matches in the section, Padayachee claimed an impressive 73 match wins to earn himself a second place, only one win behind the leader, Elton Mathee from the Western Cape, who achieved 74 after the conclusion of the team event.
In the individual section, which took the form of an elimination-style tournament, 128 players contested the event in a “first to six” shootout with the winner of each match advancing to the next round.
There, Padayachee shone brightly, taking on all comers as he played his way to the top spot and in the process secured the title and his place on Team SA for the October showpiece.
“This was my first time competing as a senior, and to achieve national colours was a massive achievement for me.
“It has always been a dream of mine to compete for my country, and I intend to make full use of this wonderful opportunity,” he told HeraldLIVE on Monday.
Having attended previous national tournaments in other categories, Padayachee said his ambitions were always to do well enough to be able to obtain the green and gold honours, which meant emphasis was placed on trying to place among the top five players, which in turn brought national honours.
“With consistency also comes success, and I think that is what happened to me this year — the consistency I showed in the team event carried over to the singles event, and things just fell into place for me,” he added.
While the game of pool has long been associated with bars, pubs and the consumption of alcohol in social settings, Padayachee hopes to show that it is also a sport that can take players to all corners of the world, if they are serious enough about it.
