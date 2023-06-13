Victory Raceway delivers the action yet again

Perfect weather, a well-prepared track and plenty of on-track action ensured that the large crowd at Victory Raceway at the weekend was treated to some of the closest racing seen in a long time.
It was the third round of the regional championship and the fifth round of the club championship.
The highlight of the evening was the star-studded 1660 Modifieds final, where Marthinus Muller (Redline Group) and young Tiaan Oliphant (RT Automotive) had the crowd on their feet, as they fought their way around the circuit side by side, at times.
Even with the closeness of the racing, both drivers treated each other with the utmost respect, showing that it is indeed possible to have good, hard, yet clean racing in the dirt.
It was Muller who claimed victory by half a car length over Oliphant, with Francois Engelbrecht (Hair-by-Kirsty) filing the third spot.
Oliphant was voted the driver of the day for his outstanding driving display as well as the level of sportsmanship shown in the epic battle.
In the well-supported Heavy Metal class, it was Elton Gillmer (Standard Bank VAF/Protune) who reigned supreme in his front-wheel drive Golf VR6, as he got the better of championship leader Ruzanne Jansen (D&C Motors/Jo Mac Mechanical), who finished second and JP Coetzee (M&M Tyres/Ola’s Bodyworks) in third.
The V8 American Saloon class proved to be a class of attrition with many of the drivers running into mechanical problems.
Pieta Victor (Ferobrake/Custom City/All about Paint) missed round two of the championship but stormed back into the overall title hunt with yet another masterful display of car control and race craft.
He took the overall win from Juan Roesstorff (Black Ginger Farm/Custom City/BG Auto Towing) in second and rising star from the Langkloof, HJ Eksteen (All About Paint/Uniondale Petrol and Diesel/AE Towing), filling the third spot.
The Hot Rod class was dominated initially by the screaming Mazda 16-valve-powered car of Jaco Aylward (Protech Collision Centre/Ferobrake), who stormed to a race one win, but unfortunately broke a diff bracket that caused damage to the prop shaft.
A mad dash across town to his workshop ensued to carry out repairs that led to him not starting heats two and three, but returning for the final to take the overall win of the night in the club championship.
In the regional championship, it was another consistent performance from championship leader Johan Schoeman (Jo’Mac’s Mechanical/JK Racing) who gathered the most points for the win over Emile Bothma (Just Grafix / Jo’Mac’s Mechanical/Handy House Dispatch) in second and Kelly Dowling (Jo’Mac’s Mechanical/Grand Prix Panelbeaters) in third.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Neels Vermaak (Vermaak Transport and Plant/ERP Trucking) stamped his authority on the event by taking the first two heat wins and first overall in the final, with Rimon Landman (All About Paint/E&T Race Engines/RM Suspension Setup) in second and Donavan Lee (JT Schooling/Probe Batteries/RT Automotive) in third.
In the Junior Hotrod class, Quade de Lange (CC Racing/RPM Services/Active Used Spares) had a great evening in his new car taking all three heat wins as well as the final, with Tyde Geddes (Build-It Circular Drive) coming home in second and Reghard Joubert (JK Konstruksie) in third.
The women’s Pinkrod class was a heartbreaking affair for 14-year-old Nadia Rautenbach (Nannini/Gearworld/JBM Bodyworks/Supreme Towing), who had won the opening heat, got second in the second heat, won the third heat and started the final in pole position only to snap a CV joint on the formation lap of the final.
This allowed Annuschke Landman (All About Paint/Eagle Karate/TAG Solvent Products) to take the overall win followed by Marilie Britz (Certus Security) and Rautenbach in third.
The next race at Victory Raceway will be held on July 14.
