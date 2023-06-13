Exciting new format tests SA at squash world champs

Experienced SA squash players Lizelle Muller and JP Brits are relishing the prospect of another international examination as they compete in the WSF World Cup Championships in India this week.
The tournament in Chennai started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday and Muller, who captains the side, and Brits will be joined in the SA team by rising stars Hayley Ward and Dewald van Niekerk.
The 32-year-old Brits came into the side in place of Tristen Worth, who was forced to withdraw because of illness.
This event has been revamped by the international federation and is being staged for the first time since 2011.
In a significant change to the traditional format, matches will be played over the best of five games, but each game will only go to seven points as opposed to the regular 11. At 6-6, the game will be decided on sudden death.
It’s something both Muller and Brits said they would embrace, while acknowledging it would make for an interesting approach as to exactly what strategy to adopt.
“I know there are some experiments with different formats to try to make squash more exciting for spectators and this will be an interesting week,” Brits said.
“Obviously playing to seven points is quite short and the skilful players will enjoy that because they can push hard for shorter periods and have the skill to play attacking squash. So, I think you will see people trying for winning shots.
“For myself, I will stick to what I do best and not get pulled into a shoot-out with my opponent, but back myself to get to seven points first.
“The shorter game, though, does mean you can push it harder physically and increase the pace of the game, which automatically makes it more attacking.
“That is what I will probably look at doing while keeping the risk factor low.”
Muller said both she and Ward were often more effective when they had to dig in and come from behind but the World Cup “would bring a different mindset”.
“I have tried a few games on that format to see how it changes your approach and I am looking forward to trying it out next week,” the 38-year-old said.
“Even though it is something quite different, I know that when we get there and apply our minds to the situation, we will be able to prepare accordingly.”
Brits said he was delighted to be part of a talented South African team, with men’s No 1 Dewald van Niekerk having taken his game to another level by playing professionally overseas in 2023.
Ward, meanwhile, has established her status on the domestic front, winning three PSA Satellite events in SA in 2023.
“It really is a nice team, with a good balance between experience and the younger players, and we have gained a lot of exposure over the last couple of years,” he said.
“We were all in the team which attended the All-Africa Championships last year and it was a great way to bond and get some camaraderie going.
“It’s good to have another chance in a team event at this level and we will have a great spirit in our side.”
Ties will consist of four matches between the teams and the round-robin pool stage will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the final on the all-glass show court at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.
The competing countries are SA, India, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Colombia, and England.
HeraldLIVE
Exciting new format tests SA at squash world champs
Strategy key to success in India
Image: PETRI OESCHGER
Experienced SA squash players Lizelle Muller and JP Brits are relishing the prospect of another international examination as they compete in the WSF World Cup Championships in India this week.
The tournament in Chennai started on Tuesday and runs through to Saturday and Muller, who captains the side, and Brits will be joined in the SA team by rising stars Hayley Ward and Dewald van Niekerk.
The 32-year-old Brits came into the side in place of Tristen Worth, who was forced to withdraw because of illness.
This event has been revamped by the international federation and is being staged for the first time since 2011.
In a significant change to the traditional format, matches will be played over the best of five games, but each game will only go to seven points as opposed to the regular 11. At 6-6, the game will be decided on sudden death.
It’s something both Muller and Brits said they would embrace, while acknowledging it would make for an interesting approach as to exactly what strategy to adopt.
“I know there are some experiments with different formats to try to make squash more exciting for spectators and this will be an interesting week,” Brits said.
“Obviously playing to seven points is quite short and the skilful players will enjoy that because they can push hard for shorter periods and have the skill to play attacking squash. So, I think you will see people trying for winning shots.
“For myself, I will stick to what I do best and not get pulled into a shoot-out with my opponent, but back myself to get to seven points first.
“The shorter game, though, does mean you can push it harder physically and increase the pace of the game, which automatically makes it more attacking.
“That is what I will probably look at doing while keeping the risk factor low.”
Muller said both she and Ward were often more effective when they had to dig in and come from behind but the World Cup “would bring a different mindset”.
“I have tried a few games on that format to see how it changes your approach and I am looking forward to trying it out next week,” the 38-year-old said.
“Even though it is something quite different, I know that when we get there and apply our minds to the situation, we will be able to prepare accordingly.”
Brits said he was delighted to be part of a talented South African team, with men’s No 1 Dewald van Niekerk having taken his game to another level by playing professionally overseas in 2023.
Ward, meanwhile, has established her status on the domestic front, winning three PSA Satellite events in SA in 2023.
“It really is a nice team, with a good balance between experience and the younger players, and we have gained a lot of exposure over the last couple of years,” he said.
“We were all in the team which attended the All-Africa Championships last year and it was a great way to bond and get some camaraderie going.
“It’s good to have another chance in a team event at this level and we will have a great spirit in our side.”
Ties will consist of four matches between the teams and the round-robin pool stage will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the final on the all-glass show court at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai.
The competing countries are SA, India, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Colombia, and England.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby